Nicky Hilton Rothschild Dresses As Sister, Paris, For Halloween

Nicky Hilton Rothschild decided to channel her inner Paris this Halloween and her sister approved.

Attendees of the Casamingos Halloween party did a double take last week when Nicky Hilton Rothschild showed dressed like her older sister, Paris.

Nicky decided that she would use the costume party to pay homage to her older sister by wearing an outfit inspired by one of Paris’ most iconic looks.

Pulling off a look that was clearly vintage 90’s Paris, Nicky showed up to Friday’s event wearing a slinky, gold, cowl neck dress that slithered over her curves and left little to the imagination. The super-short shimmering dress was covered in crystals and showed off plenty of leg and cleavage.

The 35-year-old younger Hilton paired the dress with a gold tiara and a diamond choker. She rocked out the look just like her big sister once did. For those who didn’t recognize the outfit instantly, Nicky opted to resurrect Paris’ famous outfit that she wore for her 21st birthday almost two decades ago.

Back in 2002, Paris celebrated her 21st birthday in a nearly identical (but much more expensive) version of this outfit. The older sister’s iconic look features a silver, barely-there version of the dress that was covered from hem to neckline in authentic Swarovski crystals.

Nicky took to Instagram before the party, sharing a picture of her posing in the dress in her foyer. “21 again tonight! PH vibes #HappyHalloween,” she penned in the caption of the photo.

The post quickly took off accumulating over 53,000 likes and 650 comments inside of 24 hours.

According to People, the older Hilton sister even commented on the post to give Nicky her seal of approval of her slightly tamer, but flattering homage to Paris’ iconic look. “That’s hot,” Paris posted on the picture using a heart face and flame emoji to emphasize her approval.

Paris also attended the Casamingos Halloween party last week. Paris channeled her inner child before putting a sexy spin on it.

She decided to dress up as a whimsical Furby. She donned iridescent blue skirt, knee-high sparkly boots with wings, a bustier featuring a Furby face, and a fuzzy Furby ear headband. Paris opted to style her gorgeous blonde locks in loose waves. Her choice in Halloween costume showcased her trim waist and tiny frame.

Nicky certainly isn’t the first one to revive Paris’ iconic look for her 21st birthday. In fact, none other than Kendall Jenner wore her own version of a very similar look for her own 21st birthday. Not only did Paris attend Kendall’s birthday party that year, but – according to People – Hilton thought the outfit was flattering.

“I was very flattered, I thought she looked so beautiful. It’s literally the best 21st birthday dress that anyone could ever have. I love how all these styles that I wore back in the day are coming back right now,” Paris said.