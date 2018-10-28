Watch India Vs West Indies Cricket 4th ODI Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

West Indies can become the first team in two years to win more than one ODI match against India on Indian turf in the fourth match their series Monday.

No one-day international cricket team has defeated India twice in a series in more than two years, but West Indies have a chance to do just that, as CricInfo reports. They face the world-second-ranked ODI side on Monday in the fourth match of a five-game series that will live stream from Mumbai, India.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the fourth India vs. West Indies ODI match, with West Indies looking to take a rare series lead on Indian soil, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Monday, October 29, at Brabourne Stadium cricket ground in Mumbai, India. In the United States, that start time will be 4 a.m. ET, 1 a.m. PT. In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 8 a.m. GMT.

After India changed down West Indies total of 322 with a remarkable 47 balls and eight wickets to spare in the series opener, per ESPN, the second match ended in a tie. But in the third ODI, West Indies Captain Jason Holder sent part-time spinner Marlon Samuels in to face India’s skipper and superstar batsman Virat Kohli, ESPN reported. Kohli has already broken the century mark and looked poised to single-handedly send India past the Windies’ 283 total at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

But Samuels sent Kohli back to the dressing room at 107, and took another pair of wickets as well, and West Indies held on to level the series at one. The win gave the Windies only their fifth ODI match win in India since 2007, heading into Monday’s fourth showdown — which was moved at the last minute from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to nearby Brabourne Stadium due to “administrative issues,” according to CricInfo.

Here are the expected teams for Monday’s fourth India vs. West Indies ODI.

India: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Shikhar Dhawan, 3. Virat Kohli (captain), 4. Ambati Rayudu, 5. Rishabh Pant/Kedar Jadhav, 6. MS Dhoni (wicketkeeer), 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9. Yuzvendra Chahal, 10. Kuldeep Yadav, 11. Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies: 1. Chandrapaul Hemraj, 2. Kieran Powell, 3. Shai Hope (wicketkeeer), 4. Shimron Hetmeyer, 5. Marlon Samuels, 6. Rovman Powell, 7. Jason Holder (captain), 8./9. Fabian Allen/Ashley Nurse, 10. Obed McCoy, 11. Kemar Roach.

India’s Kedar Jadhav returns from a hamstring injury for the fourth ODI against West Indies. Scott Barbour / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the India vs. West Indies 4th ODI from Mumbai in the United States, the only source is the U.S. affiliate of India streaming site Hotstar. The service charges a $19.99 per month fee. The U.S. Hotstar service is also available on mobile phones and the Roku set-top streaming box by downloading the Hotstar app.

India’s Hotstar service will also live stream the match in that country. And the India vs. West Indies 4th ODI clash will be streamed in the United Kingdom by the U.K. version of Hotstar.