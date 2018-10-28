Kylie Jenner Puts On A Busty Display In Instagram Snap With Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a sweet photo of herself — and her sister Kendall — in a somewhat nostalgic post.

In the snapshot, Kylie and Kendall look strikingly similar. Both are donning white crop tops and are wearing neutral colored makeup. On their lips, the famous siblings are rocking nude rose lipstick, complemented by earth brown eyeshadow. Kylie is sporting winged eyeliner while Kendall has a more soft lined eyelid. Both have a touch of rose blush on their cheeks.

The sisters are looking fiercely into the camera at an angle which highlights their dark, well contoured eyebrows. While Kylie is featured with her blonde tresses — a style she has been flaunting for several months now, Kendall is sporting her signature dark locks, parted down the middle.

“We used to dream about the day we’d be 21&22.. time flies,” Kylie wrote in the caption, accompanied by the sparkles emoji.

The post, which Kylie shared with her 117 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 3.6 million likes and nearly 32,000 comments in the hour after it was shared. One of those thousands of comments came from Kendall herself.

“I love you very much my tiny sister,” Kendall wrote in the comments section.

The Jenner sisters recently announced that they will launch their own handbag collection with Walmart, as the Daily Mail has reported. The collection — which has its own tab titled Kendall + Kylie for Walmart on the megastore’s official website — promises backpacks, wallets, purses, and keychains among many other products. The color and fabric choices on initial offer will match the holiday trend, featuring red patent leather, sequins, and metallics. The forthcoming fashion line boasts affordably priced yet chic style selections.

The collaborative effort, which will release a total of 42 pieces in its first wave, has attracted a lot of attention for its pricing concerns. According to the Daily Mail report, the highest marked item will sell for $36. The collaborative project with Walmart, which is set to go on sale on November 9, is already available for pre-order.

Aside from their latest venture, the Jenner sisters already collaborate on a clothing line in partnership with PacSun. Said partnership is one that they have maintained since creating their first spring line of apparel with the company back in 2013.

Kendall + Kylie for Walmart poses a striking contrast to Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, whose items tend to attract a higher margin. The retail pricing of $29 for a Kylie Cosmetics matte lip kit is a single example of the stark pricing differential between the two style projects.