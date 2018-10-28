Brad Pitt Never Dating Celebrities Again & Wants Someone With ‘Lower Profile,’ Friends Tell ‘Page Six’

Pitt is reportedly done with dating super famous women.

Brad Pitt is reportedly tired of dating super-famous women and won’t marry a celebrity ever again, according to friends who spoke to Page Six.

The Hollywood star, who is engaged in a bitter custody battle over his six kids with Angelina Jolie, has reportedly been dating women, but is committed to keeping his love life firmly outside the reaches of media. To this end, Pitt is only dating women who are not Hollywood A-listers since he does not want more media attention after a difficult divorce with Jolie.

Pitt, one of the most accomplished and well-paid actors in Hollywood, has dated some of the most famous actresses in his time, from Gwyneth Paltrow to Jennifer Aniston to Angelina Jolie. Because of the nature of the women he has dated most of his adult life, Pitt has always found his relationships at the center of media attention, something which seems to have worn him down.

“He’s not a monk!” one friend reassured, saying that reports of Pitt quietly dating women behind the scenes were accurate.

Not surprisingly, Pitt has been paired with a few women since his split with Jolie, including MIT professor Neri Oxman. But Oxman denied that their relationship was anything more than professional in an interview with the New York Times earlier this month. Pitt and Oxman have been working on an architecture project together, but Oxman’s reported engagement with hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman has quashed romance rumors between them for good.

Recently, Pitt has also been paired with Sat Hari Khalsa, a spiritual healer and jewelry designer, after the two of them were spotted together at a Lost Angeles event hosted by their mutual friend, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea. But a source close to Pitt confirmed that the actor is not interested in getting romantically involved with Sat Hari since he is looking to date outside the celebrity-spectrum.

“I can’t see Brad dating someone super famous again, I can definitely see him dating someone with a lower profile.”

(From left to right) CLIFF BOOTH and RICK DALTON. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood pic.twitter.com/zb3Jl07dKp — Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (@OnceInHollywood) June 27, 2018

The source claimed that Pitt keeps largely to his close group of friends on the sets of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, in which the star shares screen space with a number of fellow Hollywood stalwarts, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Pacino, and Dakota Fanning, among others. Pitt is reportedly more concerned about his children than his love life at the moment.

“He just likes hanging out with his friends and anyone he meets will have to be from a place of trust,” the source said. “He’s focused on his children, his work and wanting to have some sense of normalcy. He’s dating casually but, for the foreseeable future, everything is about the kids.”