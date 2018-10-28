Sofia Richie Gets Worried Sick Whenever Scott Disick Goes Away With Kourtney Kardashian, Per ‘HL’

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s relationship is seemingly going strong after over a year of dating. However, the couple may still have some issues when it comes to Scott’s former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

According to an October 28 report by Hollywood Life, Sofia Richie gets extremely worried whenever Scott Disick goes off for a vacation with Kourtney Kardashian and their three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Sources tell the outlet that Richie doesn’t like when Disick goes off for vacations with Kourtney and the kids, because she is worried that the pair — who dated for nearly 10 years — may rekindle their feelings for one another.

“Sofia doesn’t like it at all when Scott goes away without her, and she spends the whole time worrying herself sick. It’s really difficult for her because if she tells Scott how she feels they end up fighting and he accuses her of being jealous and unreasonable, so she just has to bite her lip and suck it up. Scott thinks it’s incredibly important for the kids to be able to spend time with both their parents together as a family, or at least that’s what he tells Sofia, but it’s also for work purposes too, as they were filming Keeping Up with The Kardashians while they were away,” an insider revealed.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian allegedly can’t believe that Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are still together. The pair have wrestled with a 15-year age difference, and Scott has three children to take care of — which is something that Kardashian never thought that Richie would want to deal with.

In addition, Kourtney is said to be getting a bit jealous of Scott and Sofia’s relationship. Kardashian is said to be getting lonely since breaking up with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima. The couple split back in August, and although the reality star has been linked to model Luka Sabbat, she is still single. Kourtney is rumored to miss having a partner to lean on and to spend time with.

Kourtney has been busy with her kids and her family, and recently took a trip to Bali with her sisters — Khloe and Kim Kardashian — and all of their children. Scott also accompanied the sisters on their trip.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, and their parenting relationship, as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! network.