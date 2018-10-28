Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Says Khabib Has Some Big News Coming Which Will ‘Blow Your Mind’

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, took to Twitter on Sunday and announced that Khabib has some “big news coming” which will “blow your mind.”

Ever since Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor at UFC 229, there has been a lot of speculation regarding who will be the next fighter to face Nurmagomedov.

Soon after his defeat, Irishman Conor McGregor took to social media and asked for a rematch.

“Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch,” McGregor said. However, the grappler’s manager dismissed the possibility of a match between McGregor and Khabib anytime soon, per Joe.

After McGregor was defeated, ugly scenes unfolded and violence erupted, with Khabib jumping out of the octagon in an attempt to attack a member of McGregor’s camp. He later said that he regretted his actions and apologized, but highlighted his disdain for McGregor’s antics, per Sky Sports.

“First of all, I want to say sorry to Nevada Athletic Commission and second to Vegas. I know this is not my best side. I’m a human being. But I don’t understand how people can talk about how I jump on the cage. [McGregor] talked about my religion, he talked about my country, he talked about my father.”

Per a report by TMZ Sports, Abdelaziz branded McGregor a “prostitute” and said that “quitters don’t deserve a rematch,” and issued threats to McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh.

We will blow your mind big news coming @TeamKhabib ???????????????????? — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 28, 2018

McGregor also took to Instagram and provided a lengthy round-by-round analysis of his loss to Khabib and called it “fair and square,” adding that he will be ready for the next match, as earlier reported by the Inquisitr.

“It was a great fight and it was my pleasure. I will be back with my confidence high. Fully prepared. If it is not the rematch right away, no problem. I will face the next in line. It’s all me always, anyway,” McGregor wrote.

In response to McGregor’s long post, Khabib only said three words: “It’s only business.”

Apart from discussions related to a rematch, which is unlikely to happen in the near future, another speculation among analysts is the possibility of a cross-discipline bout between Khabib and the undefeated Floyd Mayweather.

According to TMZ Sports, Mayweather expressed the possibility of facing Khabib and said, “Oh, we fighting!” And although Mayweather accepted Nurmagomedov’s challenge to fight, he will only fight under his terms.

“I’m my own boss. So I can’t say what’s going on on Khabib’s end. But, on my end, we can make it happen,” Mayweather said.

Regarding the “big news” which Abdelaziz is talking about, there are speculations that it’s either going to be a match between Khabib and Mayweather, or Khabib might be joining the WWE, per Joe.