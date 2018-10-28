‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Willow Will Be Back As Aiden’s Teacher For November Sweeps, Major Story Ahead

There have been some new faces on General Hospital recently and one of them made her first appearance a few days ago. Willow Tait, played by actress Katelyn MacMullen, debuted as Aiden’s teacher. She met with Elizabeth and Franco to talk about how they can help the little guy in school. However, that is not the only screen time she will have as she will reappear once again and is expected to be in the middle of a big story line.

According to General Hospital spoilers by SheKnows Soaps, Ms. Tait will be back for November sweeps which will begin in just a few days. Next month will see her back involved in the Aiden story and Charlotte Cassadine will also be a part of it. She was mentioned in the meeting with the teacher and Liz and Franco. She’s in the same class and Liz was surprised that her son and Charlotte didn’t hang out together at school.

Viewers are leaning towards this as a case of being bullied and Charlotte could be the one doing it. The girl does have Cassadine blood in her after all, and her bossiness was addressed by Lulu and Nina in the past as well. Spoilers also say that those two ladies, and Valentin, will be attached to this story line that puts Willow Tait right in the middle of it all.

In addition to these characters, expect to see Chase and Michael drawn into this story as well. These two men are an interesting add on. General Hospital fans have wondered if one of these eligible bachelors could possibly be romantically linked to the pretty teacher.

There is also a possibility that she could be somehow involved with Sasha, Nina’s newfound daughter. These young women came onto the scene around the same time. One twist in Nina and Sasha’s reunion could be that Willow is Nina’s real daughter and Sasha could just be testing the waters, so to speak. They could be connected in all of this.

Another scenario for who Willow could be is that she could actually be the mother of baby Wiley that died and was swapped with Jonah. GH fans on social media have been trying to figure out who the mother could be and when she will pop up.

Co-Head writer Shelly Altman teased a little bit on the character of Willow in the recent issue of Soap Opera Digest saying how she will be an integral part of this upcoming story. She also mentioned something mysterious as well. She said at the end, “But she’s not that important.” That is certainly an interesting comment to make. That could mean that the actress will wrap up her time on General Hospital very quickly and her character is just there to solve an important issue. Or maybe somehow she will become one of Ryan’s victims.

November sweeps is coming up quickly, so be sure to watch General Hospital in the coming weeks to see how Willow Tait will affect this story line involving Aiden and Charlotte.