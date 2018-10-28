Odell Beckham Jr., Tyreek Hill, And Mitch Trubisky Dress For Halloween On Game Day

In following along with a custom that some NBA teams have already begun carrying forth this Halloween season, a number of NFL players showed up to work in attire befitting the occasion on Sunday, October 28.

As Yahoo Finance reports, news publications throughout New York, Chicago, and Kansas City were among the first to mix the All Hallows’ Eve headlines in with their sports pages — thanks to standouts Odell Beckham Jr., Mitch Trubisky, and Tyreek Hill coming through in costumed character. The three Pro-Bowl candidates were definitely in the minority who dressed up in full Halloween regalia in advance of the big day on Wednesday. However, each costume that the trio represented was unique — and also generally relevant to the image of the guy wearing it in some way, shape, or form.

Hill’s getup took on the grandest shape, and was perhaps the most ironic selection of the three costumes. He chose to sweat it out inside of the rotund proportions of a sumo wrestler suit. Fans who caught a glimpse of the suit — as well as team personnel and staffers working the Arrowhead Stadium parking lot and tunnels — had to be amused, considering that Hill is almost universally regarded as the quickest man in the league.

Last year the Kansas City Star pointed out that Hill is extremely swift on his feet. In fact, the league’s NextGen stats system has Hill running the two fastest times since it began recording metrics. His 23.24 mph on a 105-yard kickoff return in 2016 bests all other contenders, and was a good enough time to earn him the nickname “Cheetah.”

Our camera crew here at Arrowhead just captured Tyreek Hill showing up to the stadium wearing an inflatable sumo wrestling suit. Solid start to the Halloween week. pic.twitter.com/0fZvJIsNCB — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 28, 2018

Cheetah print may be making a comeback in the fashion world these days thanks to Cardi B, but popular brand patterns have definitely carved their place in pop culture as well. Among the most recognizable is the Fendi print pattern, which Odell Beckham Jr. donned as he sauntered towards the locker room on Sunday, heading into the New York Giants’ Week 8 action against the Washington Redskins.

The flamboyant receiver rocked the Italian luxury label from head to toe, with a Fendi hat to match a Fendi sweater, jacket, and bag. Then, of course, there was the Friday the 13th inspired mask that he had over his face. His mask was plastered with the Fendi mark as well.

Odell, is that you? Or a stunt double? Not to be outdone, Odell Beckham Jr. just showed up in some sort of mask. #Giants pic.twitter.com/fdEFwHxoxN — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 28, 2018

Finally, there was Trubisky, who the Chicago Bears are likely looking to act as the face of their franchise for years to come. The hot streaking quarterback paid homage to the organization that has made him its priority by channeling legendary coach Mike Ditka. Ditka’s championship run in the 1980’s made him as synonymous with the team as its mascot is.

Nearly one week ago, the Portland Trailblazers got ahead of the curve by dressing up for what was scheduled to be their final home game of the month. Seeing how they wouldn’t be back until November, the 13-man bunch figured that they would give fans a laugh.

They did just that, with the Inquisitr citing that C.J. McCollum showed off his own likeness of Jason Voorhees. Also present were Maurice Harkless’ rendition of Dave Chappelle’s “Tyrone Biggums” character, and Damian Lillard — who appeared to provide a great deal of entertainemnt with his “Stone Cold” Steve Austin mask and mannerisms.