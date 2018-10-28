NCAA Football Rankings: AP Top 25, Coaches Polls Have Huge Shake-Ups After Numerous Losses – Top 4 Shape Up

This week, the first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings of the year will be announced, but it seems almost impossible that they will end up the same way. After this past weekend and a true “Upset Saturday,” there were a lot of changes in the NCAA rankings and many teams hurt their chances in big ways. On Sunday, the brand new Coaches and Associated Press (AP) Top 25 polls came out and things look drastically different.
Well, they look different just about everywhere but at the very top.
This weekend, 11 teams in the AP Top 25 lost and a few of them fell right out of the rankings. Two of those teams were in the top 10 and it has led to a lot of movement, some new teams grabbing a spot, and others seeing their opportunity to move up and make things better for themselves.
As reported by the Associated Press, the top four look the same with three unbeatens and a one-loss LSU team. Alabama was off this week and remained in the top spot with 60 first-place votes. Clemson and Notre Dame remained undefeated and are No. 2 and No. 3 respectively, with the Tigers of Baton Rouge in fourth.
Georgia defeated Florida to land at No. 6 this week, and this Saturday, they will face shocking Kentucky who is 7-1 and is ranked 11th. It sets up two huge matchups in the Southeastern Conference for this upcoming weekend which could have a huge effect on the polls when all is over.
CBS Sports selects @FootballUGA at @UKFootball as opening game (3:30 PM, ET) for Nov. 3 @SEConCBS doubleheader. @AlabamaFTBL visits @LSUfootball in primetime contest (8:00 PM, ET).
All 4 teams currently ranked in AP Top 15 pic.twitter.com/FRw9HJClNL
— CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) October 28, 2018
Here is the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for Week 10 of the 2018 season:
1.) Alabama Crimson Tide
2.) Clemson Tigers
3.) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
4.) LSU Tigers
5.) Michigan Wolverines
6.) Georgia Bulldogs
7.) Oklahoma Sooners
8.) Ohio State Buckeyes
9.) UCF Golden Knights
10.) Washington State Cougars
11.) Kentucky Wildcats
12.) West Virginia Mountaineers
13.) Florida Gators
14.) Penn State Nittany Lions
15.) Texas Longhorns
16.) Utah Utes
17.) Houston Cougars
18.) Utah State Aggies
19.) Iowa Hawkeyes
20.) Fresno State Bulldogs
21.) Mississippi State Bulldogs
22.) Syracuse Orange
23.) Virginia Cavaliers
24.) Boston College Eagles
25.) Texas A&M Aggies
Texas falls back, seven new team slide in, and there's a tie at No. 5 in the new @AmwayUS Coaches Poll top 25. @WeAreAFCA https://t.co/XI8ZBDoFNA pic.twitter.com/3Htmc8rcrw
— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) October 28, 2018
Here is the Top 25 Coaches Poll for Week 10 of the 2018 season:
1.) Alabama Crimson Tide
2.) Clemson Tigers
3.) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
4.) LSU Tigers
5t.) Michigan Wolverines
5t.) Georgia Bulldogs
7.) Oklahoma Sooners
8.) Ohio State Buckeyes
9.) UCF Golden Knights
10.) West Virginia Mountaineers
11.) Washington State Cougars
12.) Kentucky Wildcats
13.) Penn State Nittany Lions
14.) Florida Gators
15.) Texas Longhorns
16.) Utah Utes
17.) Houston Cougars
18.) Iowa Hawkeyes
19.) Washington Huskies
20.) Utah State Aggies
21.) Mississippi State Bulldogs
22.) Virginia Cavaliers
23.) Fresno State Bulldogs
24.) Syracuse Orange
25.) Boston College Eagles
The top four held steady this week in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls, but they won’t stay that way for long. As a matter of fact, next week will cause even more shake-ups in the Top 25 rankings due to numerous games with ranked teams facing off. The College Football Playoffs aren’t as far away as people may think, and it’s getting to the point in the 2018 season where every single game counts.