NCAA Football Rankings: AP Top 25, Coaches Polls Have Huge Shake-Ups After Numerous Losses – Top 4 Shape Up

With the first CFP due out this week, both Top 25 polls suffered massive changes.

This week, the first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings of the year will be announced, but it seems almost impossible that they will end up the same way. After this past weekend and a true “Upset Saturday,” there were a lot of changes in the NCAA rankings and many teams hurt their chances in big ways. On Sunday, the brand new Coaches and Associated Press (AP) Top 25 polls came out and things look drastically different.

Well, they look different just about everywhere but at the very top.

This weekend, 11 teams in the AP Top 25 lost and a few of them fell right out of the rankings. Two of those teams were in the top 10 and it has led to a lot of movement, some new teams grabbing a spot, and others seeing their opportunity to move up and make things better for themselves.

As reported by the Associated Press, the top four look the same with three unbeatens and a one-loss LSU team. Alabama was off this week and remained in the top spot with 60 first-place votes. Clemson and Notre Dame remained undefeated and are No. 2 and No. 3 respectively, with the Tigers of Baton Rouge in fourth.

Georgia defeated Florida to land at No. 6 this week, and this Saturday, they will face shocking Kentucky who is 7-1 and is ranked 11th. It sets up two huge matchups in the Southeastern Conference for this upcoming weekend which could have a huge effect on the polls when all is over.

Here is the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for Week 10 of the 2018 season:

1.) Alabama Crimson Tide

2.) Clemson Tigers

3.) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

4.) LSU Tigers

5.) Michigan Wolverines

6.) Georgia Bulldogs

7.) Oklahoma Sooners

8.) Ohio State Buckeyes

9.) UCF Golden Knights

10.) Washington State Cougars

11.) Kentucky Wildcats

12.) West Virginia Mountaineers

13.) Florida Gators

14.) Penn State Nittany Lions

15.) Texas Longhorns

16.) Utah Utes

17.) Houston Cougars

18.) Utah State Aggies

19.) Iowa Hawkeyes

20.) Fresno State Bulldogs

21.) Mississippi State Bulldogs

22.) Syracuse Orange

23.) Virginia Cavaliers

24.) Boston College Eagles

25.) Texas A&M Aggies

Here is the Top 25 Coaches Poll for Week 10 of the 2018 season:

1.) Alabama Crimson Tide

2.) Clemson Tigers

3.) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

4.) LSU Tigers

5t.) Michigan Wolverines

5t.) Georgia Bulldogs

7.) Oklahoma Sooners

8.) Ohio State Buckeyes

9.) UCF Golden Knights

10.) West Virginia Mountaineers

11.) Washington State Cougars

12.) Kentucky Wildcats

13.) Penn State Nittany Lions

14.) Florida Gators

15.) Texas Longhorns

16.) Utah Utes

17.) Houston Cougars

18.) Iowa Hawkeyes

19.) Washington Huskies

20.) Utah State Aggies

21.) Mississippi State Bulldogs

22.) Virginia Cavaliers

23.) Fresno State Bulldogs

24.) Syracuse Orange

25.) Boston College Eagles

The top four held steady this week in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls, but they won’t stay that way for long. As a matter of fact, next week will cause even more shake-ups in the Top 25 rankings due to numerous games with ranked teams facing off. The College Football Playoffs aren’t as far away as people may think, and it’s getting to the point in the 2018 season where every single game counts.