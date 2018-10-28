Megan McKenna Goes Topless In Revealing Instagram Photo To Promote New Lipstick Kit

Megan McKenna took to her Instagram to promote her latest lipstick kit by Mouthy Cosmetics by sharing a rather revealing photo of herself that leaves little to the imagination. The Celebrity Big Brother 2016 star posed topless in the sexy snap that she shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers on Sunday.

In the photo, the 26-year-old reality TV star is posing in front of a white wall as she covers herself with her right hand. The country music singer is grabbing the front part of her brown tresses with the other hand as she looks seductively into the camera as her silky brunette locks fell over her face. On her pouting lips, she is wearing a red shade of lipstick from her brand, which she is promoting through the popular social media platform. McKenna completed her look by accessorizing it with a watch and a pair of silver hoops, as the Daily Mail pointed out.

“Nothing but Danger,” the British singer and TV star captioned the photo.

In the caption, the “High Heeled Shoes” hitmaker also included the Instagram handle for her brand, Mouthy By Megan, and the link to her cosmetics line’s website. Her post garnered more than 26,000 likes and more than 200 comments in the first few hours, with Instagram users both praising and criticizing her advertising technique.

“Why do you need your rockets out to promote lipstick?” one commenter asked, though another defender her by adding, “Well, if I looked like that I’d walk around like that all day everyday.”

As the Daily Mail noted, McKenna’s post a few days after she posted a similar snap to her cosmetics line’s Instagram page, which featured her in a similar pose but in full body length. In the snap, McKenna’s modesty is covered with some strategically placed yellow tape featuring the words Mouthy by Megan The Relaunch emblazoned on it.

The singer and TV personality has also recently been promoting her brand new Studio Mouthy swimwear collection, which she has designed herself, as per the Daily News report.

“With girls travelling all year round I wanted to create a swimwear collection that would work for any occasion in any destination,” McKenna said of her new swimwear collection, adding that “Whether you feel more comfortable in a one-piece or a bikini, my collection is designed with the option to ensure you feel glamorous whether you’re wearing it poolside or to the beach.”