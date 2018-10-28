Minnesota Youth Football Game Ends When Parents Brawl On The Sidelines, Someone Fires A Gun

Police have arrested a 27-year-old that they say fired a gun during the fracas.

A youth football game in Minnesota came to an abrupt end this week when a group of parents brawled on the sidelines, leading to someone firing a gun.

The incident took place in St. Paul, where police said that a game between St. Paul Frogtown Football and North Area Titan Football erupted into chaos. As KSTP-TV reported, the game was part of a tournament for 9-year-old and 10-year-old players — and a group of adults began fighting on the sidelines. During this fight, one person pulled a gun and fired it, though there were conflicting reports as to where the gun was aimed as it was discharged. Some witnesses claim that the gun was fired into the air, while other say the shot was aimed at the crowd of people.

This is not the first time that a children’s sporting event has erupted into chaos. Earlier this year, a Florida teacher was arrested after police said that she got into a fight at a youth baseball game with another woman. The subject of the fight was apparently a dispute over the length of one woman’s shorts. As News4Jax reported, Terry Lee Coursey allegedly criticized the woman for the attire — and the two then got into a fight.

The victim claimed that the teacher attacked her, repeatedly punching her in the face and then tackling her. Police said that the victim was left with bruises and cuts on her wrist.

The 37-year-old Coursey pleaded not guilty to a first-degree misdemeanor charge of simple battery. She was suspended from her job at a local school after the arrest.

There was also another recent fight at a youth football game. Earlier this month, parents got into a brawl at a peewee football game in Virginia as players were shaking hands following the game. As the Washington Post reported, the fight was sparked when the opposing coaches exchanged words. Video of the attack showed some of the young children trying to break up the fight, attempting to stop the adults from brawling.

Witnesses said that it was a sad scene.

“It was pitiful to see the kids crying and scared [and] these are their coaches and mentors and guys they look up to,” a parent told News 5 (via the Washington Post). “I hope it all gets resolved and doesn’t happen again.”

No one was hurt in the youth football game brawl in Minnesota, and police said that they have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the shot that was fired. The suspect was not named, and police have not yet announced what charges he might face.