‘The Young And The Restless’ Stars Bryton James And Camryn Grimes Share Frightful Moments!

Halloween is almost here, and some of your favorite The Young and the Restless stars are getting in on the scary action. Bryton James recently shared a frightful moment with co-star Camryn Grimes.

James, who brings Devon to life on the show, donned what appears to be an incredibly scary mask and surprised his co-star, Grimes, who plays Mariah Copeland in Genoa City.

Even though James asked her previously if she liked to be scared, it appears as if that didn’t tip Grimes off to the fact that something truly horrifying was on the way. The look of surprise and pure horror on her face is one many people can relate to. It is not easy to answer a door to something so unexpected, and it looks like James well and truly scared Grimes.

Grimes replied in the comments section writing, “you. consummate. a**hole.” James replied, “@camryngrimes who loves you.”

Fans loved seeing the fun time between two of their favorite Y&R actors. In the images, James’ mask is reflected in a mirror, but it’s tough to tell what the costume is.

“Too funny you guys!! I’m trying to figure out who you were supposed to be Bryton? Must be bad to scare Camryn like that lmao!!” one fan noted.

One fan offered up an interesting idea of what mask James might have donned to elicit such a reaction.

“Was that the JT mask lol,” asked the funny follower? Another wondered, “Was that the JT mask lol?”

It was quite a moment, and a great look into the off-screen relationship between these two who viewers watched grow up on-screen.

For a while, in Genoa City, Mariah and Devon dated. That short relationship ended when Maria realized she had feelings for Tessa (Tess Fairbanks). Not too long after their breakup, Devon and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) fell back in love and were expecting a baby. Unfortunately, Hilary and their unborn child died in a terrible crash several months ago, leaving Devon bereft without the family he’d looked forward to so much. He’s struggling now with his grief as his sister Lily (Christel Khalil) serves a prison sentence for her part in the life-ending wreck.

Although Tessa came back to town and she and Mariah are further exploring their relationship, things aren’t smooth sailing because it appears as if Tessa is hiding something from Mariah that could come back and have repercussions on the couple.

Some of James’ Instagram followers would love to see the two pair back up on-screen.

“They need to put you guys back together on Y&R!!” one wrote.