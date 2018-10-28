Kylie Jenner And Baby Stormi Are Doing Some Serious Twinning In Baby Pics

The side by side photos of mother and daughter as babies have fans seeing double.

A twinning photo that Kylie Jenner shared with her fans on social media shows that the KUWTK star looks nearly identical to her eight-month-old daughter Stormi Webster. The image that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO shared show her and Stormi at about the same age as babies, and snapshots of the two are digitally placed next to other in the image for emphasis. The proud mom captioned the post “My Baby and Me.”

It’s easy to see that mother and daughter look astonishingly similar at that age when you compare image details of Stormi on the left and baby Kylie on the right. Both tots have almost identical noses, dark eyes and hair in the images. Even the shape of their ears are very much the same.

Back in July, 21-year-old Kylie Jenner spoke to her fans on YouTube with Jordyn Woods about how her daughter takes after her. According to People, she said during the session that “Stormi, she’s my twin.” However, Kylie later said that the older Stormi gets, the more she looks like her dad.

Of the differences between the two, Kylie Jenner pointed out that “She has the most perfect lips in the entire world.” She added that she is pretty sure that she got that trait from her dad. Stormi’s dad is hip-hop artist, Travis Scot

Mama's Girl! Kylie Jenner Posts Sweet Twinning Images of Her and Daughter Stormi as Babies https://t.co/cE9Njtw9Ee pic.twitter.com/bgcrcJRMCF — zeemaks Nkwogu (@ZeemaksN) October 28, 2018

This isn’t the first time that Kylie Jenner has enjoyed twinning with her daughter, and the Inquisitr reported that the TV personality decided that she would wear matching costume with Stormi for Halloween this year. The two celebrated the upcoming holiday over the weekend in black and white skeleton costumes.

Kylie Jenner’s twinning moments with Stormi are one of the ways that the young mother enjoys time with her daughter, and she often shares the moments with her fans. Last week, Travis Scott and Jenner took Stormi to enjoy her first pumpkin patch visit. Kylie Jenner and 26-year-old Travis Scott are also rumored to have moved in together inside a spacious $13.45 million mansion, according to Hollywood Life.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott bring Stormi to first pumpkin patch and we can't get over the photos! https://t.co/RixkLVe0Cw pic.twitter.com/4KQXXAKW7F — HOLA! USA (@USAHOLA) October 28, 2018

Kylie Jenner also showed off side-by-side photos of her niece True Thompson and True’s mom Khloe Kardashian on social media per Hollywood Life. The results were as similar as they were with Kylie and Stormy, and 6-month-old True, whose father is Tristan Thompson, shares a lot of facial features in common with her mom. The images in both cases prove that the babies are not spitting images of their fathers and take a lot after their moms.