Watch Boston Red Sox Vs Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Game 5 Live Stream: Boston Can Clinch Championship

The Boston Red Sox can clinch their fourth World Series championship in 15 years if they defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the 2018 World Series on Sunday.

After a dramatic, come-from-behind win in Game 4 of the 2018 World Series, the Boston Red Sox can clinch their fourth championship in 15 years — more than any other Major League Baseball team in the 21st century — with a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in Game 5. The Red Sox on Saturday became the first team this season to beat the Dodgers after falling behind by four runs. The Dodgers had a previous record of 54-0 in those games, per USA Today. Boston, now up 3-1, will try to end the series in a game that will live stream from Dodger Stadium.

The Red Sox will be looking for their ninth World Series championship overall. The first five came in the earliest days of Major League Baseball, with the last coming in 1918, per Baseball Reference, until the franchise broke an 86-year championship drought with a World Series title in 2004. The Red Sox, in fact, won the first World Series ever played, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1903, per Baseball Reference, though at that time, the team had not yet adopted the “Red Sox” nickname, going simply by “Boston Americans.”

The Dodgers, who must win on Sunday to continue their season and send the 2018 World Series back to Boston for a Game 6, have won six World Series titles overall, including one while the team was located in Brooklyn, New York, per Baseball Reference. The Brooklyn Dodgers won their only championship, beating the New York Yankees in 1955, just two years before the franchise moved 3,000 miles to Los Angeles after the 1957 season. They went on to play in 10 more World Series prior to 2018, winning five. But Los Angeles has not won a World Series since 1988.

Red Sox lefty David Price gets the start in Game Five as the Red Sox go for the series victory. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the potentially series-clinching Game 5 of the Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 2018 World Series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 5:15 p.m. PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, October 28. In the Eastern time zone, that start time will be 8:15 p.m., and 7:15 p.m. CT.

Game 5 features a surprising pitching matchup, as Dodgers ace lefty Clayton Kershaw was expected to face his opposite number in Boston, Chris Sale. But as the Sporting News reported, Boston Manager Alex Cora made the surprise announcement late on Saturday night that David Price, another left-hander, would get the ball on Sunday. Price threw 88 pitches and allowed two runs and three hits over six innings in his Game 2 victory on Wednesday. The 33-year-old veteran also threw 13 pitches out of the bullpen in Friday’s 18-inning epic Game 3, which was ultimately won by the Dodgers.

Dodgers lefty ace Clayton Kershaw will be pitching to keep his team alive in Game 5. Al Bello / Getty Images

To watch the Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 2018 World Series Game 5 live stream, fans can use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Baseball fans can also download the MLB At Bat app to watch the crucial game on mobile devices with a paid subscription to MLB.tv, which sells for $24.99 and covers the remaining games of the 2018 World Series as well as 2019 Spring Training games.

Baseball fans who do not have cable or satellite login credentials to view Fox Sports Go online can still watch the Red Sox-Dodgers Game 5 showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription. Sign up for a free trial of a live TV, “over-the-tpp” online TV package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV or the sports-oriented service Fubo TV. All of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch what may be the final Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 2018 World Series game live stream for free.

An audio-only live stream of the Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 2018 World Series Game 5 will also be available at TuneIn Radio, or on the TuneIn app for mobile devices.