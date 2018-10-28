‘Atypical’ Renewed For Season 3 By Netflix

The streaming giant recently confirmed that the series would return for a third season.

Given that the Season 2 finale of Atypical ended on a bit of a cliffhanger regarding the status of the relationship between Casey and Izzie, fans can rest easy knowing that Netflix has renewed the series for a third season.

As the Hollywood Reporter reminds us, the show recently released its second season back in September. Consisting of 10 episodes that are each 30 minutes long, most are predicting Season 3 to follow the same pattern.

For those who are unfamiliar with this Netflix series, Atypical focuses on the struggles of older adolescents and young adults with autism. The series tells the story of an 18-year-old named Sam. Sam deals with the unique challenges posed in wanting to find love and independence, and he copes with everything else that comes with growing up while battling aspects of his autism along the way.

The show has become an unexpected gem among the newest round of Netflix original shows this year, and has quickly gained a sizable fan base. Most suspect the popularity of the show is fueled largely by people who relate to the show by being on the spectrum themselves — or knowing someone who is. This is likely because, in addition to telling Sam’s story, Atypical takes the time to shine a spotlight on how his autism plays a role in the lives of the people closest to him.

It's a great day, because Atypical Season 3 is on the way! ???? Coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/7Dzp6vWkDm — Atypical (@Atypical) October 24, 2018

The show, and those involved in its production, have worked very hard to portray a truthful image of the struggles that people on the spectrum have to engage with.

Atypical has received an overwhelming amount of positive attention, credited largely to the candid portrayal of life with autism. In an effort to continue to strike a chord and to remain relatable, Season 2 introduced five brand new cast members. These new cast members not only play characters who have autism — but are actually on the spectrum in reality.

The show has also hired several consultants and autism awareness organizations in order to make sure that their depiction is as truthful and as honest as possible.

The renewal of Atypical for a third season comes as a huge relief for series fans, as Netflix has notably gone through a bit of a refinement period as of late — canceling a lot of original content while renewing others. The streaming giant is known to throw a great deal of money toward the production of their original content, and such expenses demand audiences to match.

While the renewal for a third season has been confirmed, Variety reports that fans know next to nothing as yet with regards to the upcoming season.