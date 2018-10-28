Watch: Michael Moore Releases New Video Of Alleged ‘MAGABomber’ Cesar Sayoc

The footage dates back to early 2017, but never made it into the final cut of Moore's latest documentary 'Fahrenheit 11/9.'

“My crew first encountered Cesar Sayoc, the mail bomber/terrorist, 20 months ago when we went down to Melbourne, Florida,” filmmaker Michael Moore writes on his official website, detailing his encounter with the man now known as the “MAGABomber,” Cesar Sayoc.

Moore and his crew went to Melbourne to film President Donald Trump’s first “Trump 2020 Re-election Rally.”

The rally took place a month after Trump’s inauguration.

Instead of filming Trump, Moore instructed his cameramen to film the president’s supporters. Fahrenheit 11/9, Moore says, is not about Donald Trump, but rather about his base.

“Who we needed to understand were our fellow Americans, lost souls full of anger and possible violence, easily fed a pile of lies so large and toxic that we wondered if there would ever be a chance that we could bring them back from the Dark Side.”

One of the individuals they filmed, Cesar Sayoc, would later become known as the “MAGABomber.”

Two days ago, as the Evening Standard reported, Sayoc was arrested. He was accused of mailing at least 14 explosive devices to President Donald Trump’s critics and opponents: George Soros, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder, Maxine Waters, John O. Brennan, Joe Biden, Robert De Niro, James Clapper, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, and Tom Steyer.

Moore’s footage from Melbourne never made it into the final cut of Fahrenheit 11/9, but it is now available on YouTube and on Michael Moore’s personal website.

One of the bombs, the one addressed to John Brennan, was intercepted near CNN’s studios in the Time Warner Center, New York.

In the video footage that Moore published, Cesar Sayoc can be seen holding an anti-CNN banner, chanting — seemingly in ecstasy — along with other supporters of President Trump.

According to Moore, if you pause on Sayoc you will “see something profound. Underneath his threatening Hulk-like exterior, there is fear in his eyes and, for a quick moment, you can see he is already gone, a lost dog with no direction home.”

Men like Sayoc, according to Moore, have been told by President Trump that they are at war with the rest of America — at war with those who believe that climate change is real, at war with those who consider men and women to be equal, at war against the majority.

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, one of the faces plastered on Sayoc’s van is Michael Moore’s, complete with a crosshairs target laid overtop.

In the past few hours, my crew and I have realized that Cesar Sayoc plastering my picture with a bullseye on it on his van was NOT our first encounter with him. We actually filmed him in 2017…https://t.co/wBfjBNMZ0O — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 28, 2018

According to the Daily Beast, which investigated Sayoc’s social media pages, the alleged “MAGABomber” is not only an ardent Trump supporter, but is also a troubled individual who has never shied away from publicly expressing his racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, and anti-Semitic views.