Cesar Sayoc Had Reportedly Been Banned From His Mother’s Home For Supporting Trump

Pipe bomber suspect Cesar Sayoc’s mother had previously told security at her condo complex in Florida to bar her son from gaining access after Sayoc showed up in a Make America Great Hat in 2016, The New York Daily News is reporting.

Sayoc, 56, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of sending 14 pipe bombs through the U.S. mail to prominent Democrats and other liberals around the country, frequently engaged in arguments over his right-wing opinions with his mother. However, what caused her to tell security to keep him out what his wearing of the MAGA hat, according to the Daily News. That is because Sayoc’s mother is a registered Democrat and was afraid that her son would tarnish her reputation in her politically engaged and progressive community, the report contends.

“When he came out as a Republican, that was the last straw that broke the camel’s back,” the Daily News contends, citing a family contact. “That was it, because one day, he came in a red hat, with ‘Trump,’ and that was it — ‘No, I don’t want to see him in my apartment.'”

Among those Sayoc is accused of targeting are former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, and former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The source reportedly said that Sayoc often paid his mother a visit to ask for money, and would also occasionally visit the building when delivering pizzas, per the Daily News. Sayoc, of Aventura, Florida, is a bodybuilder who previously worked as a male dancer for several years and most recently as a pizza driver, a job he quit earlier this year.

Sayoc described himself on his LinkedIn account as a choreographer and booking agent for male strippers and burlesque shows, CNN has reported. Sayoc used to deliver food for a pizza restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, but he quit in January. According to the CNN report, Sayoc said he had since gotten a job driving a hazardous waste truck in North Carolina.

The man was apparently living out of his van, which was plastered with pro-Trump stickers, as well as decals denouncing prominent Democrats. Authorities found a printer, stamps, paper, an unidentified powder, and soldering equipment in the van, which suggest he may have built the bombs in it, according to CNN.

Sayoc has been charged with illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and certain other persons, assaulting current and former federal officers, interstate transportation of an explosive, and threatening interstate communications, as per the Daily News.