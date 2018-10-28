‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor And Nikki Rise Again

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that November sweeps bring some massive storylines for the residents of Genoa City. Once the dust settles, nothing will ever be the same again for the Newmans.

According to Soap Opera Digest, somebody comes after the Newman family in November. Head writer and executive writer Mal Young told the magazine, “This power couple will need to unite like never before when a mystery figure tries to take down the Newman’s. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Victor and Nikki will stop at nothing to protect her family.”

Also, recently, Victor Newman actor Eric Braeden took to Twitter to let fans know something great is coming up for his storyline. Braeden tweeted, “I was on a vacation, didn’t tell them I’d be back until last minute and am now very excited about new storyline!! No one else’s fault but mine!! Be patient a little longer! It’s a hell of a storyline!!”

Fans excitedly replied trying to wrestle a detail out of the soap star, but Braeden remained mum simply telling fans that they had to tune in to see what’s coming up in the next few weeks. Between the magazine’s November sweeps preview and Braeden’s excited tweet, it looks like this Newman storyline is shaping up to be something significant.

Additionally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is involved in another storyline that may very well end up including Victor if the truth comes out. At the very least, Nikki and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) are involved, which typically means The Mustache isn’t far behind since he never misses a chance to meddle in all things Newman.

Young told Soaps In Depth, “The blackmailer’s identity will be revealed, and it will rock the Fab Four its core! Conflict with a rise in the group when deciding how to deal with their blackmailer. Victoria will emerge as a true leader when she takes charge and reminds everyone that she is indeed Victor Newman’s daughter!”

Something big is coming for the Newmans, and it could end up changing everything. It’s been several months since J.T. abused Victoria, and she’s struggled, so seeing her step forward again and find her power is a positive change showing the character is beginning to heal from her ordeal. Of course, if the lid blows off of the J.T. murder, who knows what will happen to all four women involved?

After so many years on the show, Braeden knows a great storyline when he sees one, so expect this November to include must-see moments for fans of Braeden, Scott, and the rest of the Newman family. Seeing Victor and Nikki together at the forefront again should entice long-time viewers to tune in every day to see what comes next for this dynamic duo — the matriarch and patriarch of Genoa City.