A Day After Synagogue Shooting, Trump Retweets Anti-Semite Supporter Who Retweeted #BurnTheJews

Dinesh D'Souza is a long-term Trump fan, and even received a presidential pardon earlier this year.

One day after the horrendous Pittsburgh synagogue shooting which claimed the lives of 11 people, Donald Trump retweeted a post from Dinesh D’Souza, the controversial Republican lobbyist and commentator who was in the crosshairs earlier this year for retweeting anti-Semite posts including the hashtag #BurnTheJews, reports Slate.

Self-confessed anti-Semite Robert Bowers tore into a prayer meeting during the early hours of Saturday morning, telling police officers that he “wanted all Jews to die.” And while president Trump condemned Bowers for being a “wacko” who was threatening the unity of the nation with hate, he didn’t care for even the optics when he retweeted a post by Dinesh D’Souza on Twitter just a few hours later.

D’Souza had posted an interview of himself broadcast on NRA TV, which the president retweeted, adding “very interesting.” He is the same man who was engulfed in a firestorm earlier this year when he retweeted anti-Semite tweets from his fans while promoting his movie, Death of a Nation, in which D’Souza attempts to compare Trump with Abraham Lincoln. At the time, the Inquisitr had reported about D’Souza receiving massive online backlash for retweeted hashtags #BurnTheJews and #BringBackSlavery. Although D’Souza apologized for the tweets claiming he had not seen the hashtags before retweeting them, his chequered history didn’t allow observers to give him the benefit of the doubt.

D’Souza, who has been an ardent Trump supporter, received a presidential pardon earlier this year after Trump claimed that he had been treated “very unfairly” by the Barack Obama administration. As reported, D’Souza had pleaded guilty to using a “straw donor” to make an illegal campaign donation to a 2012 U.S. Senate race and was sentenced to five years probation, eight months in a halfway house, and a $30,000 fine two years later. Since being pardoned, D’Souza has promoted his controversial movie with great fervor, appearing on far-right television channels where he regularly peddles what the Washington Post reporter Isaac Stanley-Becker called “hateful myths” in the American discourse.

D’Souza, apart from being in the thick of the storm for retweeting anti-semite supporters and distasteful hashtags, has also peddled other ridiculous theories advocating his pro-gun stance and was even the subject of social media ridicule when he mocked Parkland shooting victims as only wanting publicity in wake of the ghastly school shooting that killed 17 people earlier this year.

It defies belief that an American president would even consider being associated with people with such evidently hateful ideologies, let alone retweet their posts, but it seems Donald Trump not only likes to be in such company, but he also revels in it.