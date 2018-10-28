Lala Kent Shakes Her Booty In Barely-There Swimsuit While Dancing Atop Yacht

Lala Kent, perhaps most famous for her role on reality TV series Vanderpump Rules, took to popular social media platform Instagram just moments ago to share a sexy — and hilarious — video with her fans and followers.

In the video, The Doobie Brothers’ classic song “What A Fool Believes” can be heard playing in the background as Lala Kent strikes a dancer’s pose. Then, moving quickly to the music, the reality TV starlet starts busting out her best moves, echoing a performance that a synchronized swimmer might make whilst in the water. A female voice, ostensibly belonging to the camera operator, giggles throughout Lala’s performance, which is obviously meant to be silly

Despite the humorous tone of the video, Lala Kent appears in a revealing swimsuit that shows off her famously trim figure. A black one-piece that is largely transparent excepting the bust and bottom, the garment leaves little to the imagination as Lala spins around while offering up her impression of synchronized swimming performance. Finishing off the look with a brightly colored polka-dot head wrap, which serves to solidify the synchronized swimming motif, Lala Kent nails her impersonation of the sport.

Backgrounded by cerulean waters, an expensive looking row of bleached white resort buildings, and clear summer skies — it appears as if Lala Kent is enjoying a day in paradise.

The caption attached to the video simply reads, “Jax: ‘wait did you used to be a synchronized swimmer?'” and from all indications present in the social media share, it certainly seems plausible that Kent was an aquatic performer in the past. The Jax in question is almost certainly a reference to Jax Taylor, one of Kent’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars. Taylor is also engaged to another Vanderpump Rules icon, Brittany Cartwright, as People details.

Despite having been live for just under an hour as of the writing of this article, Lala’s fans and followers have showered the video with praise, giving up over 12,000 likes and 170 plus likes for the short demonstration.

According to Bustle, Lala Kent’s acting career is about to take off in a major way. Not only is the model about to star in a sequel to her sorority slasher movie The Row, but two projects in which she has appeared are currently engaged in post-production — 10 Minutes Gone, a crime thriller focused on a bank heist, and Vault.

Besides her film and television projects, Kent is working to expand her cruelty-free cosmetics line, Give Them Lala.