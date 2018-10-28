Ciara Shares How She Handled Not Having Sex With Russell Wilson Until Marriage

Ever since Ciara and Russell Wilson got married, they’ve become the ultimate “couple goals” pair for fans all over the world, but what some may not know is that the couple waited until they tied the knot to have sex. It’s been two years since their wedding day, and the singer is opening up in a new interview with Cosmopolitan about her decision to remain abstinent.

Before marrying the NFL quarterback, the singer dated rapper Future. The two first met while working together on different musical projects; they dated for a while and in October 2013, the rapper proposed with a 15-carat diamond engagement ring. The two later gave birth to a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, in May of 2014, but by December, Ciara was having her tattoo of Future’s initials removed, after rumors of Future’s cheating surfaced, according to E! News.

After the relationship ended, Ciara says she took time to herself and made a list of the qualities she wanted in her next partner, and not long after that, she met Russell Wilson.

In July 2015, Wilson confirmed that they were a couple and that they were abstaining from sex before marriage.

“I ain’t gonna lie — I need ya’ll to pray for us,” the athlete joked to Pastor Miles McPherson of San Diego’s Rock Church. “Because I know you have seen her on the screen now. If there’s a 10, she’s a 15. Pray for me, keep my mind clear, keep my heart clear.”

While talking to Cosmopolitan, Ciara shared a similar sentiment.

“It definitely was a huge challenge because I look at my husband and go, ‘Ooh!’ I’m human … we’re human!” she said.

“But the cool thing about us is that we’re equally yoked. It makes a difference when you share the same views. We were able to be lock and step from day one.”

The couple’s approach caused quite a bit of stir online, as anonymous trolls and well-known figures alike questioned the relationship and whether or not the union would even last. One vocal critic was rapper Slim Thug, who questioned whether “a woman who used to talk to Future [could] really want a Russell Wilson” and went on to call Russell “a corny dude” and “a square,” according Cosmo. But Ciara doesn’t allow those comments to affect her.

“When someone comes for you and you didn’t send for them, you keep your eye on the prize,” she says. “I know what my mission is. I know what I’m hoping for and working hard for every day. And that’s my focus. I’m not going to let people steal my joy. I move on. New day, new opportunity, new energy, let’s go.”

Ciara and Wilson welcomed their own bundle of joy on April 28, 2017, and the adorable family of four continue to light up Instagram feeds everywhere.