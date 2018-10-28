North Carolina Woman Fired From Job After Her Racist Rant Against Two African-American Sisters Goes Viral

A woman from Charlotte, North Carolina has been fired from her job after her racist rant against two black sisters went viral on social media. The woman worked at Spectrum Enterprises.

In the viral video, the drunk woman, identified as Susan Westwood, is seen engaging with two African-American sisters and can be heard hurling racist comments and questioning why the women were at the complex.

“Why are you hanging out here? Do you live here? I’m white and hot… and I make $125,000 a year and I want to make sure that you’re all up in here.”

The woman has been dubbed “South Park Susan” on the Internet for her racist remarks. She is also facing charges after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the incident, per a report by WBTV.

Police said that the incident took place on October 19 at an apartment complex in the 8800 block of Fairview Road in Charlotte. As can be seen in the series of videos that went viral, Westwood continued to harass the women, accusing them of drug dealing and making a reference to having a “concealed weapon in her home.” She is also heard and seen asking if she should call the police because she felt “threatened” by the two women. The two sisters tried to ignore her and repeatedly requested her to leave them alone, but Westwood continued with her racist antics.

MORE: this is the video referenced in my previous tweet. Be warned there is language in this video. I attached @CMPD response to my previous tweet. We are working to learn and talk to those involved. #WBTV https://t.co/Yx2k1NN94t — WBTV Ben Williamson (@benlwilliamson) October 27, 2018

There was an outpouring of anger and condemnation on social media related to the incident. People took to Twitter and Facebook and demanded that Susan’s company take action against her for the racist comments. A spokesperson for Spectrum said that Westwood worked for the company and they decided to terminate her after they saw the video, per Fox 46 News. “The incident recorded in Charlotte is a blatant violation of Charter’s code of conduct and clearly disregards the company’s commitment to inclusion and respectful behavior,” the company’s statement said.

Talking to Fox 8 News, the two sisters said that they have hired a lawyer for legal assistance and mentioned that they have been “distraught and still very upset about what has taken place only because of the color of [their] skin.”

“It’s so upsetting to know that today we still have this over racism going on in 2018.”

Westwood was contacted for a comment but she chose not to respond, per Fox 46 News. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office wrote on their website that Susan Westwood is facing four criminal summons – two counts of communicating threats and two counts of simple assault, per WBTV.