Olivia Munn Flaunts Toned Abs & Legs In ‘Morning After’ Instagram Snap

Olivia Munn took to her Instagram page on Sunday to share a snap of herself posing with her pup in tiny white shorts and a crop top, which puts her envy-inducing figure on display.

In the photo, the 38-year-old actress and model is kneeling down on the floor as she holds her rescue dog Frankie in her arms. The X‑Men: Apocalypse actress is looking straight into the camera as she plants a kiss on her furry baby. Munn is wearing comfy white shorts, which she paired with a matching crop top featuring long sleeves to complete her sexy yet casual Sunday look. Munn is wearing her hair in two French braids, which goes perfectly with her natural makeup-free face.

The post she shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers racked up more than 34,000 likes and more than 250 comments in about an hour, with fans commenting on her looks as well as the cuteness of Frankie, a pooch she adopted in 2016, according to the dog’s own Instagram page.

“The Morning After,” she caption the photo, accompanied by a dog and red heart emoji.

Though it is not clear what Munn is referring to in her caption, the Daily Mail is reporting that Munn attended fellow actress Kate Hudson’s star-studded annual Halloween party in Beverly Hills Saturday night.

According to the Daily Mail, Munn turned heads in a skimpy ensemble consisting of a sheer purple blouse over a grey bralet and matching cycling shorts, which the star paired with a bag around her waist and with a pair of garish knee-high boots in a clear plastic material. Munn wore makeup to match her attire, going with a soft pink palette. To complete her look, she wore her hair pulled back in two French braids a la Kim Kardashian.

Munn and a group of friends attended in coordinated outfits, which is their take on what Yeezy’s season 27 fashion collection will look like, as Just Jared is reporting. The actress shared a photo of the bunch on her Instagram late Saturday with the accompanying hashtags “yeezyseason27” and “happyhalloween.”

Given her hairstyle, Munn is dressed as Kim while her four friends are supposed to be the other stars of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Munn’s allusion to Kanye West’s line attracted some criticism from her fans who take issue with the rapper’s recent controversial political stances.

“Soooooo you chose to promote a man who is [poison] to our culture. Another great move Lisa. Bravo!” one Instagram user wrote in the comment section.