Kourtney Kardashian Relaxes In Thong Bikini As She Suffers From Jet Lag

Kourtney Kardashian is recovering from her family’s recent trip to Bali. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her siblings, Kim and Khloe, recently gathered up their kids and headed for a family getaway.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian and company returned home from their trip this weekend, and it seems that the mother-of-three is feeling a bit tired from her travels as she posted to her Instagram story on Saturday night and revealed that she was jet-lagged.

In the photo, Kourtney is rocking a black string thong bikini with classic triangle top. The bikini showcases her tanned and toned legs, as well as her flat tummy.

Kardashian’s long, dark hair is seen down and styled straight, but messily laid out on a pool chair as the reality star rests. Kourt is seen holding a pair of sunglasses in her hand as she curls up on a towel and tries to recover from her long family vacation.

Kourtney’s former boyfriend, Scott Disick, also joined the family on their trip. Scott was there to be with his three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and then seemingly headed off to meet up with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, for a romantic vacation.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian allegedly can’t believe that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are still dating. The pair has been together for over a year now and is seemingly going strong.

Kourt is said to be surprised that Sofia, 20, is interested in dating Scott, 35, as he has three children and comes with a lot of baggage.

“Kourtney is surprised and shocked that Scott is still in a relationship with Sofia. Kourtney never believed that Scott and Sofia had much in common and always felt their age difference would create problems,” an insider revealed.

“Kourtney thought that Sofia was too young to stay involved with an older guy with kids and is amazed that Sofia has not moved on by now. Kourtney still has major doubts about Scott’s future with Sofia. Even though he has a special place in her heart, Kourtney tries not to think about a reconciliation with Scott as long as Sofia is still in the picture,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s life and co-parenting relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on E!