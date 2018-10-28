Meghan Markle ‘Hysteria’ In Wellington As Duchess Stops To Comfort A Fan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been on their first international tour together, and so far royal fans have come out in droves for the opportunity to see or meet the couple. And recently in Wellington, one fan became so overcome with emotion that they were eventually comforted by the Duchess herself. Reporter Natalie Oliveri described the scene, described People.

“Absolute hysteria here in #Wellington including a sobbing fan who was comforted by the Duchess herself! Meghan spent quite a while talking to the crying teen – one of the sweetest moments on the #royaltour so far!”

Some fans may remember some months ago when Harry was concerned over the “hysteria” surrounding Meghan. At the time, a source said the following, according to the Inquisitr.

“[Prince Harry] worries there is too much hysteria around Meghan and he wants to row back a bit. Harry didn’t used to care that much about what was written [in the press], he just said it was a load of sh*te, but he’s very protective of Meghan and defensive these days.”

And while Harry may have wanted to shield Meghan from the limelight, he popularity seems to only be skyrocketing. Now that the Duchess is expecting, there’s an entirely new level of excitement surrounding the recently wed couple.

This is hardly the only sweet moment to come out of the tour. During an earlier leg, Meghan accepted a sweet necklace made by a 6-year-old boy. He has since seized his moment of fame by setting up a website to sell more of the macaroni jewelry, reported the Inquisitr. All proceeds are being donated to research on stillborn babies, a cause that has special meaning for his family.

Plus, Prince Harry has made his mark too with his fans, as he joked with a girl that she was going to get him in trouble as he gave her a hug. The fan was incredibly overcome with emotion, as she later told the media how she’d been a fan of the royal family since she was only 8-years-old.

But among all the great news is also some bad, as the American Markle family continues to cause a scene. For example, half-sister Samantha slammed Meghan for supposedly lying about how she funded her college education during a speech in Fiji. Meanwhile, there were reports that Thomas was considering legal action in order to see his future grandkid. Plus, Meghan’s nephew is set to appear in a new reality TV series.