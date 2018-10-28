‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Back With Jen Harley After Black Eye Incident

The relationship between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley has been nothing short of an extra tumultuous emotional rollercoaster ride. According to reports from TMZ, in these last few months alone, the couple has gotten into multiple altercations, some even resulting in physical assault, but might be back together…again.

Based on the couple’s social media accounts, the two are currently in Florida this weekend to celebrate Harley’s birthday. Initially, it was unconfirmed whether they were spending time together during the weekend, as the videos posted to social media did not include both parties at any given time. However, TMZ later revealed that they received photos of the couple “all over each other” despite the domestic violence incident.

On Wednesday, October 24, the Jersey Shore roommate posted a photo of himself with a black eye with a caption implying the injury was inflicted by Harley, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“Sorry for lying to my friends and family, sometimes u love people so much your willing to lie and the hurt the [sic] people that love u the most to protect,” the picture read.

It’s being reported that he also filed a battery report with the local police against the mother of his child.

This season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has also captured a number of fights between the couple. On Thursday’s episode, the cast and their significant others all got together to celebrate Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s birthdays in Atlantic City. The original cast members were all apprehensive about Harley’s arrival, given the ongoing drama between the couple.

Upon her arrival, the couple was approached by a hotel staff member, who warned them that no fighting or disturbances would be tolerated as Harley had been banned from the last hotel the show filmed in.

The Jersey boy was hopeful about his relationship with Harley at the beginning of the night.

“I love that Ariana and Jen came to visit,” he said.

“I just want [the roommates] to see Jen the way that I see Jen, see the person that I fell in love with, the person that’s funny and likes to have a good time and is just like me. I love her and I want everyone to see why I fell in love with her. I hope my roommates love Jen as much as I love Jen and we can be one big happy dysfunctional family.”

But the night didn’t quite go the way he hoped. The group got to the club and things looked to be going well, the duo looked to be in love and happy, kissing and flirting on the dance floor until something went awry. Harley and Ronnie got into yet another fight and she stormed out of the nightclub.

The drama continued when the cameras stopped filming and Harley told fans she would never speak to Ronnie again, according to Us Weekly.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV.