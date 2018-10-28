‘Vanderpump Rules’ Brittany Cartwright Posts About Her Devastating Loss In Heartbreaking Instagram Post

Brittany Cartwright took to Instagram to post about the devastating loss of her dog, Maci Grace. The Vanderpump Rules reality star posted a multi-photo post about her dog, who has been her best friend for 17 years. The heart-wrenching tribute clearly conveys how much she will miss her furry friend.

Cartwright, who spent the weekend in Cabo San Lucas, describes Maci as the friend who helped her through some of the most difficult times in her life, and she is obviously heartbroken by the loss of her family member. It appears as if Brittany is particularly cut up about the fact that she could not be there to say goodbye to her best friend in person. According to Us Magazine, Maci is still in Kentucky while she and Jax are enjoying a mini-vacation in Mexico, courtesy of VPR’s Lala Kent and Randall Emmett.

The series of photos show Brittany kissing Maci’s adorable face while the pup looks incredibly content in her mother’s arms. The second photo shows Maci wearing a knitted red jersey, and the third shows Maci and Brittany pouting for the camera. She also posted a pic of Maci Grace enjoying the grass, and a final one where she sports a cute blue and white bow.

Although Brittany and her fiancé, Jax Taylor, are frequently pictured with their two pooches Monroe and Kingsley, there are considerably fewer photos of Cartwright with Maci. This is because the little canine lived full-time in Kentucky on the farm, along with a horse and vast green fields to play in. Monroe, a micro mini poodle and Kingsley, a Yorkshire terrier, appear to travel with the VPR stars.

However, Maci Grace was a very important part of Cartwright’s life. On National Pet Day two years ago, Britt posted a photo of the lady on her Twitter feed. She said that she misses Maci Grace every day, and referred to her as her “#1 baby girl.”

I have a baby girl back home in KY who I miss everyday! #NationalPetDay miss you Maci ???????????? she's my #1 baby girl ???? pic.twitter.com/Uzd9FKshsc — Brittany Cartwright (@BNCartwright) April 12, 2016

Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky fans may also remember the pooch from their time spent on the farm. In one memorable episode, Maci, peed on the bunk beds which Brittany’s mom, Sherri, prepared for the couple. Sherri was not having them share a bed because they weren’t married, and Maci promptly let the matriarch know how she felt about the decision.

It seems as if this little dog really had Brittany’s best interests at heart every step of the way.