Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Are Spotted At World Series Game Together

Weeks after finalizing their divorce, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner attended Game 4 of the MLB series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox together, Us Weekly is reporting.

The former couple was seen enjoying the game in Los Angeles on the suite level at Dodger Stadium, according to the magazine, citing an insider source. The same source also told Us Weekly that Garner was set to meet her new boyfriend, John Miller, later that night.

As they enjoyed the game, Affleck, 46, mingled with a pal while Garner, 46, engaged in conversation with fellow actress Angela Bassett. Affleck was donning a black sweater paired with a Red Sox hat to cheer on the team of his former hometown of Boston, as per Us Weekly. The Alias star, meanwhile, could be seen clapping nearby while wearing a comfortable outfit of plaid shirt paired with a black sweater around her shoulder. Her long brown hair was down to complete her casual look.

The divorce between Affleck and Garner, who married in 2005, was finalized earlier this month, but the two have been separated since 2015. Garner is said to have been dating businessman Miller since this spring while the Batman actor was rumored to have been dating the much-younger Playboy model Shauna Sexton, 22, though reports say the romance between the two has fizzled out, as Elle reported earlier this month.

Is Ben Affleck dating Playboy model Shauna Sexton? https://t.co/9QcbKNQoed pic.twitter.com/FnP5ZXzSPc — ExtraTV (@extratv) August 20, 2018

As per the Us Weekly report, Garner has been with Miller for about six months now and is happy in her new relationship, which appears to be getting pretty serious, a source told the magazine.

“Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship,” another insider told Us Weekly about Garner’s new romance.

Despite the ups and downs, Affleck and Garner are in good terms and still support each other as they share three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6.

“Ben and Jen have immense love and respect for one another,” an insider told Us Weekly of their current relationship.

“They still coparent together and that will always come first. He will always be supportive of any decisions she makes and ultimately just wants her to be happy.”

Garner reportedly supported Affleck through his third relapse, which landed him in rehab for the third time in August, according to E! News. The actor, who has long battled alcohol addiction, was admitted to a rehab facility on August 22 after his Garner, staged an intervention, the report continued.