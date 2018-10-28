Kendall Jenner Asks ‘Shag Now Or Shag Later Baby?’ In Sexy ‘Austin Powers’ Costume

American model and actress Kendall Jenner took to popular social media platform Instagram earlier today to show off her Halloween costume — and to channel a little bit of “fembot” fun in the process. The Keeping Up with the Kardiashians star was joined in the photo by a friend dressed up as the titular character from the now-iconic comedy film series Austin Powers.

Jenner, who is sister to Kylie Jenner and half-sister to the Kardashian clan, oozed sex appeal in the photo series — unsurprising given the context of her character. In the films, Fembots are renowned for their seductive programming and innate ability to use their charming appeal to persuade their victims to give up vital information; in other words, they are metaphorical kryptonite to a red-blooded spy such as Austin Powers.

Wearing a furry pink negligee that was largely transparent, as detailed by the Daily Mail, the outfit revealed Kendall’s natural curves and accentuated her already coy attitude. A platinum blonde bouffant wig replaced her naturally dark curls, complete with a pretty pink bow to match her nightgown. Elegant white gloves with a silky sateen finish rounded out the ensemble, and the television star accessorized with glossy pink lipstick and an absolutely tiny lilac coin purse.

Kendall Jenner’s extensive social media following seemed to appreciate the funny yet fashionable Halloween snapshots, showering over 940,000 likes and 3,300 comments onto her most recent post. Most of the comments surround the subject of her physical appearance and her seductive costume, with nearly all commenters being complimentary in this regard.

As Elle relays, Jenner wore the vintage-looking costume out to the Casamigos Halloween Party in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event, which took place on October 27 as TMZ reports, also featured the likes of celebrities George Clooney, Rande Gerber, Marlon Wayans, and Steve Aoki. Sponsored by Casamigos Tequila, the catering for the party was apparently also quite extensive, with Chinese chicken tacos and crispy sesame shrimp being just a few of the delectable selections on offer to help soak up the alcohol.

Kendall Jenner has made headlines most recently for her fashion choices, particularly in her having opted to wear a puffy winter jacket to represent Canadian fashion label Aritzia. As E! News details, the “super puff” jacket attracted the attention of some guerrilla graphic designers who quickly manipulated the original image into a comedic meme. Going from simply large to absurdly oversized in perspective, the altered image displays Jenner being dwarfed by the winter wear.