Watch SSC Napoli Vs. AS Roma Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Serie A Derby Del Sole Match Live Online

SSC Napoli look to gain on Serie A leaders Juventus when they face regional rivals AS Roma in the Derby del Sole match on Sunday.

Dating back to 1926, when the two teams from southern and central Italy were first admitted to the Italian league, as Napoli Football recounts, the Naples-based club SSC Napoli and Rome side AS Roma have contested what has been largely a friendly rivalry that came to be known as the Derby del Sole, or Derby of the Sun. But in recent years, the rivals have gone from amicable to heated, and this year both teams are fighting to climb the Italian table in their derby match that will live stream on Sunday from Naples.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Derby del Sole clash pitting second-place Napoli against eigth-place AS Roma, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 60,000-seat Stadio San Paolo in Naples, Campania, Italy, on Sunday, October 28. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, or 12:30 p.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 1 a.m. on Monday morning, October 29.

While Napoli are chasing Juventus at the top of the top of the Serie A table, per Sky Sports, with a win moving the Azzurri just five points shy of the defending champions, AS Roma can move to within one point of Lazio who now occupy the fourth and final UEFA Champions League qualification slot.

Roma hammered CSKA Moscow 3-0 in midweek Champiosn League play, as Sky reported. But Napoli dropped points late against Paris Saint-Germain when Ángel Di María of PSG equalized at 2-2 three minutes into stoppage time, per Sky.

Roma goalie Robin Olsen looks for his fourth clean sheet in five matches when his team faces Napoli on Sunday. Gabriele Maltinti / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the SSC Napoli vs. AS Roma Derby del Sole match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the newly inaugurated, online service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the week-long period expires, fans can watch the Azzurri vs. Giallorossi derby clash at no charge. For U.S.-based Serie A fans who prefer an Italian-language broadcast, Rai Italia America carries the derby match.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream all be carried by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina Italy Serie A game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Sunday Derby of the Sun showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of SSC Napoli vs. AS Roma, be sure to check LiveSoccerTV.com.