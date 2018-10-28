Kate Middleton Is Not Pregnant With Fourth Child Despite Tabloid Report

It’s been a busy year for the royal family. There was the April birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child, Louis, in April followed by the May nuptials of William’s younger brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. September brought us the wedding of Princess Eugenie, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, quickly followed by the announcement that Harry and Meghan are expecting their first child in the spring. In what has already been a year full of milestones, one tabloid published an article this week that claimed that William and Kate are now expecting their fourth child. Unfortunately for royal watchers, Gossip Cop has dug into this rumor and revealed that it is not true.

Star claims that Prince William and Kate Middleton have chosen not to announce Kate’s supposed pregnancy because they don’t want to overshadow Harry and Meghan’s announcement about her pregnancy. It’s allegedly a secret the royal couple has managed to keep even from William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Star further claims that not only is Kate pregnant, but she is also down to a frightening 96 pounds due to dieting, causing people to be concerned for both her and her unborn child. The tabloid goes so far as to quote a palace insider as saying, “The last thing anyone would want is for Kate or her future baby to be undernourished. The hope is that she’ll put on a few pounds.”

In digging into this rumor, one red flag Gossip Cop quickly identified in this story is the “palace insider’s” reference to the Duchess of Cambridge as Kate. This is unheard of among those employed by Kensington Palace who refer to her as Her Royal Highness or the Duchess of Cambridge. Even among her friends, she is most commonly called Catherine. Another obvious discrepancy in the story is the use of the American measuring unit for weight – the pound. Brits measure weight by stones, not pounds, so the use of the term by someone intimately involved in life inside the palace simply doesn’t make sense. The most obvious problem with the tabloid story is that it asks the reader to believe that a member of the palace staff is privy to something so top secret that even the queen and the rest of the royal family doesn’t yet know about Kate Middleton’s pregnancy. The chances of that happening are slim to none. Consider this one debunked.