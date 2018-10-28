Rita Ora Rocks Revealing See Through Corset & Pigtails

English singer and actress Rita Ora took to popular social media platform Instagram mere hours ago to share a sexy and provocative image to her millions of fans and followers. Channeling equal parts Lady Gaga and Madonna, the starlet’s most recent social media share was both creative and exciting to see.

In the image, Ora can be seen wearing an elaborate costume, all silver accessories, and embroidery. Wearing a fitted transparent corset with embroidered cups and a pretty beige bow on the bust, the “Let You Love Me” singer shows off her world famous figure. The corset also features a tulle tutu at the waist that helps to accentuate the overall aesthetic, which is one of elegant yet evocative sensuality. An absolutely massive collar piece blends into the bustier, looking to be composed primarily of many tiny silver rhinestones woven into netting. With her hands placed lightly upon her temples, fingernails painted a stark black shade, Ora shows off some long white gloves and a bevy of expensive looking rings.

Her signature platinum blonde tresses have been styled into tight pigtails here, winding their way down her torso to rest at her midriff, framing her figure all the while. A few stray strands can be seen separately, offering some depth to the composition. Perfectly sculpted eyebrows and plump pink lips, parted slightly, help to round out the photograph, showing Ora to be a stunning and beautiful subject.

It seems that Ora’s legions of fans and followers tend to agree, having showered over 150,000 likes and 700 plus comments on the snapshot since the post went live earlier today. Captioning the image with a self-plug pushing her audience to watch her planned performance on BBC 1 this evening, the “Girls” singer certainly knows how to make a marketing pitch.

Rita Ora most recently made headlines for her hilarious Halloween costume. As XXL details, Ora made a rather stunning transformation into fellow music industry icon Post Malone for this year’s spooky seasonal celebrations. Bearing face tattoos, bling, a bottle of beer, and a smoke — Ora’s Post Malone was spot on and had many revelers present at the KISS Haunted House Party in stitches. The bold impersonator was a little more hesitant about some of her accessories, however, making sure that the crowd in attendance was well aware of the fact that the cigarette in her hand was a false one.

“This isn’t a real cigarette, don’t panic, Wembley… it is a real Bud Light, but it’s not open, so I’m not breaking the law.”

John Phillips / Getty Images

It seems that the pop singer has a sense of social responsibility to go along with her sense of humor.