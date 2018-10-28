‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Nikki, Victoria, Phyllis, And Sharon Get A Halloween Fright

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers bring a week full of tricks, treats, and drama to Genoa City as Halloween comes and goes leaving plenty of spookiness in its wake.

Early in the week, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) says goodbye to Genoa City, according to She Knows Soaps. While Ashley tries to leave without a word to Jack (Peter Bergman), he makes one last effort to convince her to stay. Although Jack tells her all the things she’s waited a lifetime to hear, it’s too little too late for Ashley, and she hops a plane to Paris with her Jabot patents and a dream of her new company My Beauty.

In the wake of the disaster of his sister leaving, Jack works to repair the damage done within the Abbott family. He has an uphill battle to climb, though, especially when it comes to Jabot. Plus, he and Billy (Jason Thompson) have a shaky relationship at best, and things look bleak for Billy as he continues with his outpatient rehab and moves forward from his failed relationship with Phyllis.

Meanwhile, cooling things off a bit, Sharon (Sharon Case) makes her boundaries known to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). After he turned her down for a date, Sharon realized that the lines in her and Rey’s relationship might be blurring a bit too fast, so she lays down the law for them, but spoilers show that the duo may go ahead and cross the lines sometime in the near future.

This #Halloween, we’ve got bags of tricks, tons of fright, and things that go bump in the night. ???? You don’t want to miss #YR this week! pic.twitter.com/TJmQEvLN78 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 28, 2018

Of course, if Nick (Joshua Morrow) has anything to say about that, things with Sharon and Rey will turn out to lead to nothing because Nick refuses to give up on Sharon. He even uses Halloween as a means to reconnect with ex-fiance. Both Faith and Christian are still the age to trick or treat, and Nick hopes to use the festivities to rekindle the feelings he knows are still there between him and Sharon. In the long run, though, it doesn’t look like he’ll find success because the Inquisitr reported Y&R spoilers that show Nick and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) explore the possibilities sometime soon.

Finally, a broken pipe leads to massive trouble for the four women hiding a murder. The water leak is right below Katherine’s sculpture, and that’s where they buried J.T.’s body. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) convinces Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon, and Phyllis to remove J.T.’s body from Chancellor Park. An unexpected appearance from Jill (Jess Walton) ends up putting a kink in the women’s plans to move the evidence of their crimes.