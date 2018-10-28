Busty Instagram Star Anastasiya Kvitko Known As ‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Posts As Curvaceous Cop For Halloween

Curvy Instagram star Anastasiya Kvitko posts snaps of herself in a Halloween outfit that reveals why she is often compared to the American social media star Kim Kardashian.

Anastasiya Kvikto is a 23-year-old Instagram model who has so far accumulated 8.9 million followers, largely attracted, it would seem, by her claim to be the “Russian Kim Kardashian” — and the Russian government-run media outlet Sputnik described her. Kvitko, though born and raised in Russia, relocated to the United States, first to Miami, Florida, and most recently to Los Angeles, to chase her dream of a full-time modeling career.

But with an extreme hourglass figure which she says has not been achieved with cosmetic surgery, according to a profile in the men’s magazine Maxim, Kvitko is attempting to defy the fashion industry stereotypes that call for rail-thin models. The Kaliningrad, Russia, native has instead fashioned herself after Kardashian, whose curves have been the key to her success as a media icon.

Now that she is a full-time resident of the U.S., it appears Kvitko is fully embracing such great American traditions as dressing up for Halloween in sexualized outfits that reveal more than they cover — the type of costumes that have become increasingly controversial as even underage girls have taken to using Halloween as a reason to dress in a far more racy fashion than they would in everyday life, according to Today’s Parent.

But Kvitko is an adult, and this week she set off for a Halloween bash in the tony Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles in costume as a police officer.

Kvitko has not been content to pattern herself after Kardashian, she seems to see herself as in competition with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, boasting to the Daily Mail, “I like Kim Kardashian but I don’t quite like being compared to her. She is far behind me. My body is sporty, my hip muscles are trained, my bottom is the most beautiful one, and I have not done any plastic surgeries on my face.”

Many of her Instagram posts appear designed to highlight the attributes she shares in common with Kardashian.

As The Sun tabloid reported, last year just days after Kardashian revealed photos of herself with no digital enhancements or “airbrushing,” Kvitko did the same thing, allowing photos of herself in a revealing swimsuit that showed her figure without the “Photoshopping” usually used on professional photos and Instagram modeling posts.

“This is what makes me different to many other Instagram celebrities and beauties,” she said, according to The Sun “I keep posting full-length photos so my fans can see that I look exactly like in my photos.”

See unretouched photos of Kvitko courtesy of The Sun at this link, and at this link.