Kim Kardashian Posts Sweet New Photo Of ‘Besties’ Chicago and True

Kim Kardashian took to social media over the weekend to reveal an adorable photo of her youngest daughter, Chicago West, and Khloe Kardashian’s baby girl, True Thompson.

Kim Kardashian posted the sweet snapshot on her Instagram account on Sunday morning. In the photograph, little Chicago is seen sitting next to her cousin, True, during the Kardashian family’s recent vacation to Bali.

Chicago, or “Chi” as her famous family likes to call her, is seen smiling and looking down as she wears an adorable light pink outfit. Next to her is Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True, who looks off to the side as she sports a baby pink ensemble. True looks happily at someone — or something — that is out of frame.

The two baby girls are seen sitting in a woven, wicker tunnel against a gorgeous scene of green foliage and trees. The photo was taken during the family’s recent getaway, where Kim, Khloe, and their older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, all traveled to Bali with their children.

Kourtney’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, was also seemingly invited as he posted photos from the vacation and with the family on a yacht as they soaked up some sun during the trip, as detailed by Inquisitr.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, both Khloe and Kim Kardashian have spoken out about how special it is for all of their children to share a bond and grow up together.

As many fans already know, Kim and Khloe, as well as their younger sister, Kylie Jenner, all welcomed baby girls this year, with deliveries that were spaced only a few months apart. The little girls, Chicago, True, and Stormi, are now affectionately called the “triplets,” as their mothers love getting them together for adorable photo shoots and cousin bonding time.

“Having all of the cousins together is SUCH a blessing and a dream! We have baby class once a week together with all of the kids and it’s incredible! Seeing their strong little personalities bond with each other is the best thing to witness. I can’t wait to watch it continue,” Khloe previously stated.

“The three little girls are gonna grow up together. Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting. We’re so excited,” Kim also added of the growing family.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s children and their adorable cousins when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!