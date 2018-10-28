Dad Defends Decision To Dress Son As Hitler For Halloween, Blames The ‘Tolerant Left’

A father from Owensboro, Kentucky found himself in hot water after posting a photo of himself and his son dressed in Halloween costumes for a Halloween event called Trail of Treats Thursday. The father, Bryant Goldbach, was dressed as a Nazi soldier. His 5-year-old son was dressed as Hitler. When Goldbach posted his photo to Facebook, backlash was fast and furious. The post was screenshotted by many users before Goldbach removed it from his Facebook page and it has been widely shared on Twitter. He eventually apologized, but not before lashing out on social media at the “Tolerant Left” and defending his choice of costumes.

Goldbach explained that his family loves history and often dresses up as historical figures and that their choice of Halloween costumes was simply an example of this. He continued, according to the Miami Herald, by expressing his frustration at what he saw as unequal and unfair reactions to various costumes seen at the Owensboro Halloween event.

“Tonight as we walked we saw people dressed as murderers, devils, serial killers, blood and gore of all sorts. Nobody batted an eye. But my little boy and I dress as historical figures, and it merits people not only making snide remarks, but approaching us and threatening my 5-year-old boy.”

Bryant Goldbach posted a photograph of himself and his son in which he wore what appeared to be a Nazi officer’s uniform, and the boy wore a suit, swastika armband and Hitler-style mustache. https://t.co/jvNmTaSRxs — Lexington Herald-Leader (@heraldleader) October 28, 2018

Goldbach spoke out against people who objected to the costumes he and his son were wearing, saying that their objections went beyond derogatory remarks and included threats to himself, his wife, and his son. He stated that someone went so far as to threaten to rip his son’s costume off him. The father reprimanded those who attacked his family, saying their choice of costumes was none of their business and chiding them for threatening a child. He went on to acknowledge that some individuals came to his defense. He thanked those people and ended his post with this.

“Yes, liberalism is alive and well. And we had the dis-pleasure of dealing with the fruits of the so called ‘Tolerant Left.'”

Newsweek reports that Goldbach has since apologized for his decision about Halloween costumes for himself and his son, saying it was not an attempt to make any kind of statement and that he now realizes, “It was bad judgment” and “in bad taste.” An area rabbi commented that people need to practice more mindfulness when choosing a Halloween costume and that Goldbach’s failure to realize ahead of time that so many would find the costumes offensive is a “sad reflection on our society.” He added, “A good rule of thumb would be: ‘if your costume calls to mind an event where millions were killed, choose another costume.'”