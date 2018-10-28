‘B&B’ Spoilers For The Week Of November 5: Justin’s Lead On Judge McMullen, Quinn & Eric’s Marriage Threatened

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 5 reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will turn to her son, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and confide in him that she feels as if someone is trying to interfere in her marriage. Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) has been doing some snooping and stumbles across some information on Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando).

In the meantime, Quinn’s suspicions may have been correct, seeing as how Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) are spending more and more time together. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) also turns the heat up with her first fashion show of haute couture lingerie a la Brooke’s Bedroom.

Intimates Ignited – A Bold and the Beautiful Fashion Show

If Steffy was ever to hook up with a serious love interest besides Liam (Scott Clifton), this writer strongly feels that the Bold and the Beautiful writers should consider Sam Myerson. The actor and model is just too easy on the eye to let him go, and after Steffy gives Leo (Sam Myerson) a sneak preview of her line, it seems as if Ms. Independent’s interest has been piqued as well.

Steffy’s Intimates line will have its first official fashion show, per The TV Watercooler. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), Xander Avant (Adain Bradley), and Danny (Keith Carlos) will all show off the racy lingerie on the catwalk. Steffy has worked long and hard on this line, and she deserves all the praise and accolades that she has coming to her.

Justin Finds Dirt On Judge McMullen

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) ordered Justin to find some dirt against Judge McMullen. He initially wanted to use anything he could find to blackmail the judge to rule in his favor. Justin reported that the judge was as clean as a whistle. While Bill was disappointed at first, he later found that it was a blessing in disguise because he said that he wanted to win the custody battle fairly.

She Knows Soaps teases that Justin tells Bill that he may have found something useful to use against the judge. Has he found out that there is a link between Judge McMullen and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye)? There’s a good chance that Bill will explode when he finds out that Ridge may have had something to do with him losing custody of his son.

Quinn Feels Threatened

Quinn will feel as if someone is threatening her marriage. She will turn to her son Wyatt and tell him that she suspects some is interfering in her and Eric’s relationship. Wyatt may think that his mother is overreacting since Quinn is known for her possessive streak, but this time her wifely intuition is on point.

Inquisitr reported that Eric’s ex-wife Donna is back. During the week of October 29, Eric will come across Donna dressed in nothing but a lacy peach bra, a garter, and panties when he visits Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Katie (Heather Tom). She will also tell Eric that she still cares about him.

Donna Logan & Eric Forrester Share Some Honey Bear

It seems as if Donna is on a mission. Previously released spoilers, via Inquisitr, show that she flaunts the sexy lingerie when Eric visits and asks him if he likes what he sees.

The ex-marrieds will enjoy a drink of honey bear together, which is certainly no coincidence as longtime B&B fans will tell you. “Honey bear” was Donna’s pet name for Eric when they were married to each other. These two also didn’t have a huge falling out when they got divorced, but merely decided that they worked better as friends than as spouses.

It’s only a matter of time before Quinn finds out that Donna seems to be making the moves on her husband. Will Donna be able to handle Quinn’s wrath, and is Eric capable of sleeping with one eye open?

Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS. And don’t forget to check back with Inquisitr for new spoilers, recaps, and the latest casting news of your favorite TV shows.