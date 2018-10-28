Georgia Teens Agreed To Rape, Disfigure Woman For Money

The young men were reportedly paid by a man behind bars who wanted revenge; two accomplices also are behind bars.

Two Georgia teenagers and two other accomplices, all young adults, are now serving lengthy prison sentences after they took money from a man behind bars and raped and disfigured a woman in exchange, KIRO-TV (Seattle) is reporting.

Jose Carranza-Castro, 38, was in prison “outside of Georgia” back in 2017 when he ordered the attack. It’s not clear why he was in prison, where he was imprisoned at the time, or how he came into contact with the four young men whom he offered to pay to disfigure the unnamed Gwinnett County woman. His connection to the victim also remains unclear.

It is also unclear how much money Carranza-Castro offered the perpetrators for the attack, or whether or not the perpetrators actually got any money from him and, if so, how much.

Carranza-Castro has already been tried and convicted for his role in this crime, and will spend the rest of his life in prison, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

At some point Carranza-Castro made contact with Josue Ramirez-Aguilar, now 20, and Francisco Joshua Palencia, 19, and offered them an unspecified amount of money for the attack. The men then brought their girlfriends, Ana Lopez-Huinil, 17, and Angela Garcia, 19, into the plot.

On May 8, 2017, the perps made their first attempt at carrying out the plot. They turned up at her home at about 1:00 a.m., knocking on the door. When she answered the door, she saw the suspects demanding that she go outside; she refused and called the police. The suspects broke a window and fled.

Four days later, the four turned up at the woman’s home, and this time, they were successful in carrying out the assault.

WARNING: The next paragraphs contain graphic descriptions of this crime, which may be disturbing to some readers.

She arrived at her apartment at about 3:00 a.m. to find the men already inside, while Lopez-Huinil acted as a lookout and Garcia acted as the getaway driver. The victim was accompanied by her small children; her boyfriend was not around.

The woman, on seeing the masked men, tried to get away, but they threw boiling water on her, causing her second-degree burns. The men then shocked her with a stun gun and forced her into her bedroom, where they repeatedly raped and sodomized her, at one point doing so in front of one of her children – a three-year-old boy who sat, crying, watching the attack.

After the attack was over, the men fled, but fingerprint evidence led police to them a short time later.

Last week, the last of the sentences for the four perpetrators plus the man who ordered it were handed down. Palencia was sentenced to life plus 111 years in prison. Ramirez-Aguilar was sentenced to life, as was Carranza-Castro. Garcia was sentenced to 30 years, and Lopez-Huinil was sentenced to 30 years.