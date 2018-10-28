Scott Disick’s Girlfriend Sofia Richie Flaunts Cleavage, Toned Abs At LAX Airport

Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, was spotted out in L.A. over the weekend, and it seems she was jetting off for a fun getaway.

According to a recent report by Daily Mail, Sofia Richie was spotted at LAX on Friday looking stylish and casual as she strolled through the airport. The model wore a pair of navy blue sweatpants and a black spaghetti strap crop top, which showcased her tiny waist and toned abs and showed off her cleavage.

Sofia also sported a back flung over her shoulder and rocked a pair of black sneakers to complete her look. Richie was spotted carrying a pair of sunglasses in one hand and a gray sweatshirt in the other. She donned a diamond bracelet on her left wrist and a dainty chain around her neck. She also had light-colored polish on her fingernails.

Richie wore her shoulder-length caramel-colored hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves for the outing, and decided to go with a minimal, but lightly glowing makeup look for her trip.

Paparazzi snapped photos of the model walking through the airport and got a few of her carrying her cell phone, which revealed the photo on her lock screen to be that of her boyfriend, Scott.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, although Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have been dating for over a year and seem to be going strong, the couple are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

“Sofia falls more in love with Scott every day and could definitely see herself spending the rest of her life with him. However, Sofia realizes she’s still young and she’s not in any rush to get married. She knows that one of the things Scott loves most about her is that she never pressures him to settle down or get married and she always has her own thing going on,” an insider told the Hollywood Life.

The source went on to add that Richie is a very “independent” person and is currently very focused on her career and becoming successful. She doesn’t need a man to support her, and although she loves Disick very much doesn’t want to jump into anything they’re not ready for. Sofia is reportedly very happy with the way things are in her relationship with Scott, and is currently content keep them the same for now.

Scott Disick can be seen opening up about girlfriend Sofia Richie when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!