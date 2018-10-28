Scott Disick Is Finally Winning Over Girlfriend Sofia Richie’s Famous Father, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, have been dating for over a year now, and their relationship only seems to be getting stronger. This means that Sofia’s famous father, Lionel Richie, may need to get on board with the fact that his daughter’s relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star may be long-term.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Scott Disick and Lionel Richie have not always seen eye to eye. Sources claim that Sofia Richie’s father was unhappy when his daughter started dating the much older reality star, but that things are beginning to smooth over in the family.

One insider claims that Lionel has never “been a fan” of Scott and that he has expressed his wishes for Sofia to find someone more age appropriate to date. As fans may recall, Disick celebrated his 35th birthday this year, while Richie recently turned 20-years-old.

The insider adds that after all of this time, Scott is finally starting to “grow on” Lionel and that it is pretty clear that he loves Sofia very much.

“Scott is genuinely really charming, funny and super smart, and when he’s not playing the part of ‘Lord Disick,’ he’s a pretty humble and nice guy. It helps a lot that Scott clearly loves Sofia, and Lionel has come to realize that, in addition to realizing that Scott hasn’t got any ulterior motive for dating his daughter, and really does genuinely care for her. Lionel loves to still bust out with the protective dad act, and bust Scott’s balls from time to time, but they’ve developed this schtick between them now, and they’re even developing somewhat of a friendship, It’s kind of cute actually, and it makes Sofia really happy to see the two men she loves most in the world getting on together finally,” the source revealed.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, things got dramatic between Lionel Richie and Scott Disick earlier this year. Over the summer, it was rumored that Scott may have cheated on Sofia Richie and that the pair had split.

Sources told Us Weekly at the time that Lionel was so furious about Scott’s alleged cheating that he told his daughter she must break up with the reality star or he would cut her out of his will.

As a music icon, The Richest clocks Lionel’s net worth at about $200 million, thanks to his solo career and early days with The Commodores.

Fans can see Scott Disick open up a bit more about his relationship with Sofia Richie, and possibly her famous family, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!