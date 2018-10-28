Khloe Kardashian Returns To Cleveland With Tristan Thompson, Is Greeted With A Sweet Surprise

Khloe Kardashian has reportedly arrived back in Cleveland, Ohio with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has seemingly returned to the home she shared with the NBA player last year, and when she arrived she found a sweet surprise.

According to an October 28 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian returned to Cleveland to find large, silver letter balloons that read, “Welcome Home,” from Tristan Thompson, who was seemingly excited to have her back in Ohio.

Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship has been rumored to be on the rocks for months. The couple, who welcomed their first child together, daughter True, back in April, have been making headlines left and right for their relationship status following the NBA star’s shocking cheating scandal earlier this year.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online. The bombshell dropped just days before Kardashian gave birth to baby True.

Khloe decided to stand by her man and remained living in Cleveland with Tristan until the end of the NBA season. Then the couple moved back to L.A. where they lived together in Kardashian’s Calabasas home.

All summer long, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted hitting the town together for date nights, partying at the hottest nightclubs with other celebrities, and they even took a family vacation together.

However, in late September when Tristan moved back to Ohio to rejoin his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Khloe stayed behind in L.A. with True, her friends, and family members.

Rumors began to fly that the couple was close to a break-up and that Kardashian did not want to move back east with Thompson due to the underlying trust issues they still suffered stemming from his cheating scandal.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, sources recently revealed that Tristan believed it was a good thing to have some time apart from Khloe, and that he likes having some space from his famous baby mama.

“Tristan is having fun be back on the road balling. He misses Khloe and True, but also enjoys being on the road with the guys and loves having his freedom,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Tristan will always have a lot of love for Khloe, but despite whether things work out or not between them, he likes having his space again and feels that time away is a good thing,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!