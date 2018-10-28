Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Goes Completely Topless For Sports Illustrated Fitting

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is currently in Australia shooting photos for the upcoming edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and some of her poses may be a little racy.

This week, MJ Day, the editor of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, took to her Instagram account to post a photo of Camille Kostek during a fitting, and she had the attention of her followers with the racy picture.

In the sexy snapshot — which we have linked to above — Camille is seen standing in a room with racks containing dozens of bikinis behind her. Kostek is wearing only a pair of nude colored, sequined bikini bottoms, and a tan sun hat in the photograph.

The model’s long, blonde hair is worn down and straight as she covers her bare chest with her left hand, and reaches up to grab the brim of the hat with her other. Camille has a smile on her face as she flaunts her toned tummy and long legs for the camera in the nearly-naked picture.

In the caption of the photo, MJ Day reveals that Camille had traveled 42 hours to get to her destination in Australia and still looked amazing during her fitting, adding that it was a good sign that Kostek was going to have a great SI rookie shoot.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camille Kostek was thrilled to be named one of the Sports Illustrated rookies for the 2019 swimsuit issue. She announced the news via social media, and then revealed that her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, was helping her get into shape for the photo shoot.

In a cute video posted to Camille’s Instagram account, the model is being trained by the football player, who also took the time to gush over how proud he is of his girlfriend and the fact that she is achieving one of her biggest career goals.

“Camille has been working her whole life to get the SI swimsuit, ever since we met she’s been talking about it. When she got the news she told me all about it and I couldn’t be more excited for her. I’m super excited for her. She’s heading to South Australia. It feels unreal to say my girl is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. She definitely deserves it,” Gronkowski said in the video.

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski have been dating since 2015. The couple has become a fan favorite pair to follow on social media due to their adorable and sexy snapshots.