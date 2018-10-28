Donald Trump Offers His Analysis About Why The Dodgers Blew Game 4 Of The World Series

It's extremely rare for a president to get so specific when talking about sports.

Donald Trump on Saturday night offered his own analysis on how the L.A. Dodgers blew a four-run lead to lose Game 4 of the World Series, thanks to a questionable managerial move.

As Yahoo News reports, the Dodgers seemed to be in a comfortable position to cruise to an easy victory in Sunday night’s Game 4 of the Fall Classic. Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill was on the mound, having kept the Sox scoreless through the better part of seven innings. But for reasons that remain unclear, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled Hill and brought in the bullpen.

It didn’t go well.

Before anyone knew what was happening, the Dodgers’ bullpen had given up three runs, then another, then five more, and the Red Sox went on to win the game 9-6.

Trump had some thoughts about this on his favorite platform, Twitter.

“Watching the Dodgers/Red Sox final innings. It is amazing how a manager takes out a pitcher who is loose & dominating through almost 7 innings, Rich Hill of Dodgers, and brings in nervous reliever(s) who get shellacked. 4 run lead gone. Managers do it all the time, big mistake!”

As is the case with a lot of Trump’s tweets, this one struck the wrong notes with several readers, for a variety of reasons.

World Series. Game 4. Game on the line. Manny Machado is blowing bubbles. pic.twitter.com/5spBqoLDfo — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 28, 2018

For Yahoo Sports writer Mark Townsend, the timing seemed a bit suspect. Trump often tweets about the wrong thing at the wrong time, says Townsend, and this was no exception.

“It’s not surprising to see random critical tweets from the president anymore. That’s long been part of his deal. It was startling though to see him talking about baseball in a critical sense. Especially hours after the country was faced with another mass shooting that killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh area synagogue.”

There’s also the matter that, in an exceptionally rare move for Trump (or any president), he offered a specific criticism of a specific managerial move. It wasn’t lost on Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. He was asked about the tweet in a post-game interview.

“I’m happy he was tuning in, and watching the game. I don’t know how many Dodgers’ games he’s watched. I don’t think he was privy to the conversation. That’s one man’s opinion.”

While many presidents, Trump included, have been sports fans (and indeed, some have even had ownership interests in sports teams or leagues, Trump included), it’s rare for them to publicly comment on games or even on sports in general. Prior to Trump’s tweeted about the Dodgers’ Game 4 loss, about the closest a president ever came to commenting on a sports topic was back in 2008, when, as ESPN reported at the time, Barack Obama suggested that the NCAA move to an eight-team college football playoff.