Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Faces Backlash From Confederate Flag Instagram Post

The post comes just two weeks after Evans phoned 911 claiming Eason and attacked her while drunk and possibly broken her collarbone.

David Eason, the husband of Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans, is in hot water again after posting a photo to Instagram Saturday that shows him wrapped in a confederate flag. Just two weeks ago, a recording of a call Evans made to 911 while she was recovering from surgery for a deviated septum was released. In it, she tearfully explained to the dispatcher that her husband had attacked her in a drunken rage and in the process may have broken her collarbone. She told the 911 operator that she thought she heard her collarbone crack and was in a great deal of pain. It didn’t exactly win Eason any friends as people took to social media urging Evans to get out of the relationship. She later retracted her claim and said their marriage is just fine and that the whole thing was a misunderstanding.

Fast forward to Saturday when Eason posted a photo of himself to Instagram that dug him an even deeper hole with Instagram followers. In the photo, Eason appears to be wearing a camouflage shirt beneath the confederate flag that’s wrapped around him as he sits in a chair. His eyes are closed, and he has a smile on his face as he flashes a rock-and-roll hand gesture. The Daily Mail reported that the photo’s caption defended his use of the flag.

“Where I’m from is who I am and my family fought and died for this land. Red white and blue comes in more than one pattern. Don’t argue just get off my page if you don’t agree! Thanks.”

As expected, most of the responses were highly critical of Eason’s photo, with a few coming to his defense.

Evans also responded to the post but did so on her Instagram page by posting a YouTube video titled “8 False American History Facts You Always Thought Were True” which states that the flag recognized as the confederate flag today is actually just one of four confederate flag designs. It also states that the confederate flag used today was not historically used as a symbol of the confederacy but instead was the confederate battle flag.

The video did little, however, to calm Evans’ supporters who worry that she is in an abusive relationship. They continued posting comments to Eason’s post by asking how Evans’ collarbone is and asking what happened before the 911 call and after the call became public.

On Thursday, Evans posted a video in which she insisted that things really are fine between her and Eason and that she doesn’t understand why people don’t believe her. She admitted she had been in abusive relationships previously and that she would not repeat that mistake. A spokesperson for Evans stated earlier this week that the reality television star had suffered her injury not at the hands of her husband but rather that she had fallen into a bonfire while friends were visiting her home.