Prince Harry & Prince William May Split Kensington Palace After Meghan Markle Gives Birth

It was after Princess Diana’s death that Prince William and Harry somehow became one. Their lives became inextricably linked, and the public has watched how the royal brothers have supported and leaned on each other over the decades.

Even after Prince William’s marriage to Kate Middleton, and Harry’s to Meghan Markle, the foursome seemed as if they were a rather tight-knit group. However, The Sunday Times has just leaked a bomb that Wills and Harry may be ending their “double-act” as they concentrate on their own family unit and separate lives.

Prince William, 36, and Harry, 34, are reportedly considering their options after Meghan gives birth in the Spring of 2019. Roya Nikkhah, who is a royal correspondent for The Sunday Times, reports that the royal brothers are facing the reality of “when Harry, Meghan and their child… move from Nottingham Cottage.”

Nottingham Cottage May Be Too Cramped For Harry, Meghan & Baby

Nottingham Cottage is a cozy, but a rather small residence on the Kensington Palace grounds. According to Realtor, the cottage has two bedrooms, two reception rooms, and one bathroom. If Meghan and Harry decide to employ a live-in nanny, it will certainly be a tight fit in the cottage, and it might not be practical for the newlyweds to live there anymore.

William & Harry’s Ambitious Plans

Nikkhah claims that the two have come up with an innovative way to deal with the pressures of their growing families, their royal duties, and society’s expectations of them. They are planning a “formal division of their joint royal household, which is based at Kensington Palace, and the creation of separate courts to reflect their increasingly different responsibilities.”

Harper’s Bazaar alleges that they plan to divide the Kensington Palace household, which seems to indicate that Meghan and Harry may move into bigger quarters once their child is born.

“The brothers have leant on each other and looked after each other since their mother died. But now they have their own families, they no longer rely on each other as before,” an inside source revealed.

Up until very recently, Harry was his own free agent and could pop in and visit his brother, Duchess Kate, and their children. But now, with the imminent arrival of his first child, it only makes sense that his time is now more limited. If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are indeed moving into bigger accommodation at Kensington Palace, it would also be prudent if there is a formal division at their new residence.