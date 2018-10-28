LeBron James Dons Hat Promoting Democrat Beto O’Rourke In Trip To San Antonio

The LA Lakers' superstar has made no secrets about whom he supports.

LeBron James has no doubts about whom he’d want you to vote for in case you are a Texan.

The LA Lakers star, who found himself in the crosshairs of a public tiff with president Donald Trump earlier this year, donned a hat of Texas Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke ahead of his team’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, according to the Hill.

In an image shared by LA Lakers on Twitter on Saturday, James can be seen donning a white hat with the words “Beto for Senate.”

The show of support from one of basketball’s biggest stars comes at a time when Beto O’Rourke’s popularity threatens to undo Ted Cruz’s incumbency in Texas. Rourke has managed to receive endorsements from three major Texas newspapers, including those publications which have had a history of supporting conservative candidates. Earlier this week, conservative outlet The Fort Worth Star-Telegram endorsed O’Rourke after The Houston Chronicle and Dallas Morning News had already expressed their support for the Democratic candidate ahead of Ted Cruz.

But gaining the endorsement of LeBron James is another small victory for Beto O’Rourke, who is gunning to upset Cruz in what is expected to be one of the most fiercely contested races in the November midterms.

???? San Antonio pic.twitter.com/gdRLyWIEje — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 27, 2018

This is not the first time that LeBron has expressed public support for Beto O’Rourke, however. In August, the LA Lakers star had praised the Democratic candidate for defending the NFL players who kneeled during the national anthem to protest violence against African-Americans by some of the country’s law enforcement officers.

In the video, the Texan challenger had said that he could not think of anything “more American” than the NFL players’ protests, which he said were a result of Africa-Americans “being killed at a frightening level right now, including by members of law enforcement, without accountability and without justice.”

At the time, James called the video a “must watch” and praised O’Rourke for his “candid thoughtful words.”

Earlier this year, LeBron had criticized Donald Trump for his response to the NFL protests during a CNN interview with Don Lemon, which immediately drew Trump’s ire, who attacked the NBA star for being “dumb.”

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon,” Trump tweeted at the time, taking a dig at James. “He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”

Recent polls have shown Ted Cruz edging challenger Beto O’Rourke in the election, but a fierce last few days of campaigning by the Democrat could threaten to upset the conservative Senator.