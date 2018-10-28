‘B&B’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Donna Casts Her Spell While Quinn Dons Witch’s Hat During Halloween Week

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers weekly video preview shows that magic abounds during the week of October 29. The promo video teases that upon her return, Donna (Jennifer Gareis) begins casting her spell over Eric (John McCook), Quinn (Rena Sofer) decides that it’s time to change tactics and puts on her witch’s hat, while Pam (Alley Mills) declares that “Quinn is evil!” Even Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is feeling uncomfortable when Bill (Don Diamont) all but comes back from the dead.

Bill Spencer’s Resurrection Wearies Ridge Forrester

Although Ridge told a comatose Bill that he did not want him to die, he sure didn’t mean for Bill to wake up and start pursuing Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) again. The Inquisitr reports that upon waking, Bill immediately gives Brooke his sword necklace as a memento of the man that he used to be. The necklace represents ruthlessness, something that landed him at death’s door for the second time this year.

“You want to be with Brooke.” “Are you nervous? You should be. I’m more of a man than you’ll ever be.”

The spoiler video seems to take place after Ridge finds the sword necklace in Brooke’s possession and destroys it. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge will then confront Bill about his pursuit of Brooke. Bill is no longer denying the truth. Instead, he tells the dressmaker that he has every reason to be scared.

Donna Logan Casts A Spell Over Her Honeybear

Eric, who is understandably tired of Pam and Quinn’s bickering, will go for a walk. He will stop in at Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Katie’s (Heather Tom) and come across his ex-wife instead. Dressed in nothing but a peach lace bra, a garter belt, and panties, Donna greets her ex-husband. She doesn’t seem shy in the least and welcomes Eric inside.

“What do you think Honeybear?” she asks as she flaunts the intimates lingerie. At least Eric has the decency to seem taken aback when he says “What in the world?” But this married man is not fleeing the scene and seeking out the comforts of his wife. The preview clip shows that Donna and Eric will talk.

“I still care about you.”

Donna seems intent on letting Eric know her feelings for him, but is her spell strong enough to overcome Quinn’s witchery?

Tuesday on B&B, Eric is tired of mediating between Pam & Quinn, so he goes out for a walk, but stops at Thorne & Katie’s, where he comes upon Donna wearing lingerie Katie gave her from the Intimates Line! Can’t wait to see @JenniferGareis & @JohnMcCook44 again! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/bk6JefsRHN — Kim Huck (@acejordan23) October 26, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful’s Quinn Dons Full Witch Outfit

It was Pam who first hinted at Quinn’s dark side in an argument last week. She said that she would like to break Quinn’s broom and called her a witch. Well, since Quinn refuses to allow Pam and Charlie’s (Dick Christie) wedding to take place in her house, she figures she might as well let her evil side come out to play.

Quinn puts on a witch’s cloak and hat and prepares for a Halloween that no one saw coming. As Eric puts it, “I’m in it for some toil and trouble.” By the way, did anyone warn Donna about Quinn?

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Follow Inquisitr for new spoilers, recaps, and casting news.