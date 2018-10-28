Many react with disgust at the Pittsburgh massacre.

As the American public reacts to the latest mass shooting in Pittsburgh, members of the Jewish Hollywood community are particularly vocal about what the horrific violence in a synagogue means to them, and that Donald Trump and his rhetoric are at least partially to blame for this latest rash of violence.

TooFab is reporting that celebrities including Ben Platt, Josh Gadd, Ike Barinholtz, and Lena Dunham are all feeling the sting of this latest horror. It is being widely reported that a man named Robert Bowers — who is in police custody — opened fire at patrons of the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday, killing 11 and injuring six others.

Bowers didn’t hide his disdain for the Jewish people, posting hateful messages on his various social media accounts.

“Jews are the children of Satan. I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.”

Several celebs are chiming in to say that Donald Trump’s divisive words certainly don’t help the situation, and some think that adds fuel onto the fire.

Actor Ike Barinholtz tweeted a message directly to Trump supporters.

“As an American Jew I feel nauseous, And if you support Donald Trump you should too because this s**t is on YOU. IT’S YOUR FAULT. Remember that tonight as you’re trying to go to sleep.”

Josh Gad tweeted that the news hit him particularly hard when he learned that the shooting had taken place at a temple where he had worshipped.

“I don’t know what to say anymore or how to say it. Words have clearly lost all meaning because we are doing NOTHING to stop incocent [sic] masses of people in schools, Churches and now Temples from being killed in droves.”

Girls creator Lena Dunham said that though she doesn’t speak often about her Jewish faith, it is an important part of her life.

“I don’t talk about my Jewish faith a lot, but it’s a huge part of my life, family and heart. It is painful & tragic to see a place of prayer cleaved by bigotry & hate, yet again. Please return our shalom to us with prayers & active support of the Jewish member of your community.”

Ben Platt, Broadway star of Dear Evan Hansen, says that it’s becoming so that we have to hide in our house to be safe. He adds that though many people don’t want to hear it, it’s time for a serious talk about gun control.

“We can’t go to the movies. We can’t go to church. We can’t go to synagogue. We can’t go to a mosque. We can’t go to a concert. We can’t go to school. We can’t go to work. So we have to go to the polls. #GunSenseCandidates”