‘RHOBH’ Alum Brandi Glanville Fires Back After Actor Accuses Her Of Assault At Casamigos Halloween Party

The former Bravo star says she was not involved in the attack on Kobie Randolph at the high-profile celebrity bash.

Brandi Glanville is fired up about a fight at a Hollywood Halloween party—and she didn’t even see it happen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum attended the high-profile bash hosted by Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber and his wife Cindy Crawford at the home of tequila tycoon Mike Meldman, but she ended the night on the defense after a little-known actor accused her of helping his ex-girlfriend assault him.

TMZ posted a video of actor Kobie Randolph, who goes by the name “DJ K Luv,” as he alleged that the former Bravo star was involved in the Halloween party attack.

“As you can see it looks like I just got out of a boxing ring,” Randolph said of his face. “Tonight I went to George Clooney’s Casamigos’ Halloween party, and I was attacked…The Housewives chick Brandi and her friend saw me. I thought it was all good, next thing you know I’m getting attacked, I’m getting 12 uppercuts like I’m in a boxing match.”

The actor, who was dressed as “the black James Bond” for the party, alleged that Glanville, 45, was standing with a woman he once had a romantic relationship with and that she joined in as his ex began punching him during an altercation that left him with a split lip.

“Security didn’t help me, all these A-list celebrities sat around and watched the minority. I’m one of the only black actors in the building and I got attacked,” Randolph said.

But Brandi Glanville allegedly told police she was only trying to break up the altercation, People reported.

While Randolph reportedly filed a police report for battery, no arrests were made. But Brandi Glanville is still trying to clear her name. The mom of two, who was dressed as a sexy feline for the costume party, posted to Twitter to deny any involvement in the ugly altercation.

“I didn’t hit anyone or see a fight at all!! I don’t know ‘DJKLUV’ end of story.@TMZ,” the reality star wrote.

Glanville also appealed directly to her accuser in a second Twitter post.

“Please leave me out of this!! @djkluv You walked up to me & your ex-girlfriend on the dance floor U2 started talking so I walked away 2 the bar with ur friend. I did not see u get punched & I did not punch u. I’m in no way responsible 4 what happened between U & Ur ex-gf!”

Glanville then added, “I hate liars!” and posted a one-word response to the allegations against her: “NOPE.”

An officer from the Beverly Hills Police Department told People magazine that a battery report was filed but no arrests were made at the star-studded costume party, although they did not confirm who filed the report or who it was against.

Despite the drama, the ill-fated Halloween bash featured an impressive guest list. While Casamigos co-founder George Cooney was not there, other attendees at the party included Paris Hilton, Dave Grohl, Harry Styles, Olivia Munn, Seth McFarlane, and Ryan Seacrest.