Tammy Hembrow Puts On Busty Display In Barely-There Bikini

The mom-of-two was recently accused by online trolls of having butt implants.

Tammy Hembrow is considered by many to be the Australian version of a Kardashian. Tammy is known for her perky derriere that she frequently puts on display for her 8.8 million Instagram followers to see.

The mom-of-two recently came under fire by some body-shaming trolls on her Instagram profile after posting a poolside video clip that showcased her curvy backside. Accumulating over 2.7 million views and over 5,000 comments, some of the individuals leaving comments accused Hembrow of having butt implants.

According to Daily Mail, Tammy did defend herself to those claiming she had butt implants.

“Das a 100% natural booty,” she penned in the comment section, following her response with a bicep emoticon.

Seemingly unphased by the trolls lurking in the comment section of her Instagram photos, Tammy posted another photo a few hours ago flaunting her incredible figure. Donning a barely-there tangerine bikini, she put on a very busty show with an ample amount of cleavage.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the 24-year-old model is also a fitness guru with her own app called TammyFit. Not only does her app allow those who download it the ability to set goals and track progress, she shares tons of fitness tips and goals through the app. By using the bicep emoticon to clap back at the trolls, she defended her curvy behind was the result of working out thanks to her interest in fitness, not butt implants.

Hembrow’s curvy bosom wasn’t the only thing she showcased in her latest Instagram post. Her barely-there bikini left her washboard stomach completely uncovered. Moreover, she crossed her arms just under her chest in a way that flaunted her toned biceps as well.

Tammy’s gorgeous blonde locks were up in a high ponytail with some bangs hanging down to either side of her face. She also donned a pair of tiny denim shorts, but they were opened and rolled down to show off her tangerine bikini bottom in a seductive manner.

In just a few hours, her photo had accumulated over 130,000 likes and over 500 comments. Her Instagram followers showered her with complements.

“You are such an incredible women! You are strong, healthy, positive, empowering, inspirational & beautiful on the inside and out,” one individual wrote.

“Good morning gorgeous,” a second chimed in.

“Beautiful,” “Babe,” and “Stunning” were just a few of the words that quickly filled the comment section of her photo.

Some noted she looked like a real-life Barbie and others couldn’t help but point out how well they thought she rocked those small denim shorts.

Tammy even had a few followers who took a different direction with their complements and praised her for being such a great mother and a “classy” woman.